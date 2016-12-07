Willie Taggart | Center

Player Page

The Oregonian's Andrew Greif reports that three Oregon players have been hospitalized following "grueling" strength and conditioning workouts last week.
Per Greif, the three players in question are OLs Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi and TE Cam McCormick. While the trio remains hospitalized at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon, they are said to be listed in fair condition. Greif writes that the workouts have been "described by multiple sources as akin to military basic training, with one said to include up to an hour of continuous push-ups and up-downs." In a released statement, Oregon said, "While we cannot comment on the health of our individual students, we have implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences." Jan 16 - 8:26 PM
Source: The Oregonian
