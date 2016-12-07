Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays, Bautista talking one-year deal + option
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
RapSheet: Trading Romo Dallas' No. 1 priority
Texans fire offensive coordinator G. Godsey
Packers noncommittal on Jordy for NFCCG
'Good chance' Chip Kelly becomes Jags' OC
J.J. Watt (back surgery) 'ahead of schedule'
Andy Reid commits to Alex Smith for 2017
O'Brien not committing to Osweiler for 2017
Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' for NFCCG
49ers 'honing in on' Kyle Shanahan for HC job
Josh McDaniels bowing out of 49ers' HC search
Smith throws for 172 yds as Chiefs eliminated
Antonio Brown goes 6-108 on 11 targets in win
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
South Carolina gets LB Moore back in 2017
UCLA cans controversial OL coach Adrian Klemm
USC CB Jackson declares for the NFL Draft
Senior Bowl adds Alabama TE Howard to roster
TCU brings aboard former Cal HC Dykes
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
Former OSU commit Lindsey heading to Huskers
Willie Taggart | Center
Team:
Oregon Ducks
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 8/27/1976
Latest News
Recent News
The Oregonian's Andrew Greif reports that three Oregon players have been hospitalized following "grueling" strength and conditioning workouts last week.
Per Greif, the three players in question are OLs Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi and TE Cam McCormick. While the trio remains hospitalized at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon, they are said to be listed in fair condition. Greif writes that the workouts have been "described by multiple sources as akin to military basic training, with one said to include up to an hour of continuous push-ups and up-downs." In a released statement, Oregon said, "While we cannot comment on the health of our individual students, we have implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences."
Jan 16 - 8:26 PM
Source:
The Oregonian
USF HC Willie Taggart will be Oregon's next head coach, according to ESPN's Brett McMurphy.
Taggart's name popped on occasion, but some reports gave him no chance of landing this position. Oregon decision makers disagreed, and Taggart was hired over names like P.J. Fleck. Taggart played football at WKU and coached there from 2010-2012 before taking the USF job in 2013 in his home state of Florida. His team is 17-4 over the last 21 games. Taggart has shown a willingness to change styles, as he fired offensive and defensive coordinators after a slow start at USF, something many coaches struggle with. This is the first external hire at Oregon in a very long time.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 07:59:00 AM
Source:
Brett McMurphy on Twitter
USF AD Mark Harlan told a university Board of Trustees work group that he will continue to examine the possibility of building an on-campus stadium.
We're in the "feasibility study" part of the timeline on this one. Not only is there no timetable for when a final stadium proposal would be ready, there isn't even a timetable for when the feasibility study itself will be finished. And then there is the issue of money. "Apparently these things aren't free," Harlan told reporters, "so we need to really look into all those things and really decide if there's an appetite for it." The Bulls will continue to play at Raymond James Stadium for the foreseeable future.
Thu, May 19, 2016 07:24:00 PM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
USF has signed HC Willie Taggart to a three-year extension.
Athletic director Mark Harlan cited Taggart's "belief in what he is building." It's been a long, strange trip for the third-year head coach. In his first two seasons, the Bulls played to a dismal 6-18 record. They started out the 2015 campaign on the same track, losing three of their first four games. Then, magic/fire/etc, as USF won seven of their next eight contests. With the three-year extension, Taggart's contract now runs through 2020. USF currently holds a 14-7 second-quarter lead over Western Kentucky in the Miami Beach Bowl. It's their first bowl appearance since 2010.
Mon, Dec 21, 2015 04:07:00 PM
Source:
USA Today
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Jan 16 - 8:26 PM
Willie Taggart hired as Oregon's head coach
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 07:59:00 AM
USF eyeing a potential on-campus stadium
Thu, May 19, 2016 07:24:00 PM
USF signs Taggart to three-year extension
Mon, Dec 21, 2015 04:07:00 PM
More Willie Taggart Player News
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
Josh Norris previews the talent at the East-West Shrine Game, along with the top 20 prospects attending.
