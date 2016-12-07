Willie Taggart | Center Team: Oregon Ducks Age / DOB: (40) / 8/27/1976

Latest News Recent News

The Oregonian's Andrew Greif reports that three Oregon players have been hospitalized following "grueling" strength and conditioning workouts last week. Per Greif, the three players in question are OLs Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi and TE Cam McCormick. While the trio remains hospitalized at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Oregon, they are said to be listed in fair condition. Greif writes that the workouts have been "described by multiple sources as akin to military basic training, with one said to include up to an hour of continuous push-ups and up-downs." In a released statement, Oregon said, "While we cannot comment on the health of our individual students, we have implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences." Source: The Oregonian

USF HC Willie Taggart will be Oregon's next head coach, according to ESPN's Brett McMurphy. Taggart's name popped on occasion, but some reports gave him no chance of landing this position. Oregon decision makers disagreed, and Taggart was hired over names like P.J. Fleck. Taggart played football at WKU and coached there from 2010-2012 before taking the USF job in 2013 in his home state of Florida. His team is 17-4 over the last 21 games. Taggart has shown a willingness to change styles, as he fired offensive and defensive coordinators after a slow start at USF, something many coaches struggle with. This is the first external hire at Oregon in a very long time. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter

USF AD Mark Harlan told a university Board of Trustees work group that he will continue to examine the possibility of building an on-campus stadium. We're in the "feasibility study" part of the timeline on this one. Not only is there no timetable for when a final stadium proposal would be ready, there isn't even a timetable for when the feasibility study itself will be finished. And then there is the issue of money. "Apparently these things aren't free," Harlan told reporters, "so we need to really look into all those things and really decide if there's an appetite for it." The Bulls will continue to play at Raymond James Stadium for the foreseeable future. Source: Tampa Bay Times