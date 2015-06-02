Andrew Ford | Quarterback

UMass redshirt sophomore QB Andrew Ford completed 23-of-37 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional score in Friday's 29-21 loss to Temple.

The 377 passing yards were a career-best for Ford, who was helped none by the offensive line -- they surrendered eight sacks -- or the kicking work of Michael Shreiner (who missed all three of his field goal attempts). Even so, the redshirt sophomore almost dragged his team to victory. His three-yard touchdown run with just under two minutes remaining in the game drew the Minutemen to within 29-21, but facing poor field position with the clock winding down, UMass was unable to mount a final game-tying drive. While Ford's crew now sits at 0-4 on the year, the gunslinger has done fine work on the whole, throwing for 1,204 yards with a 6/1 TD/INT ratio in that four-game space. A road showdown with Tennessee shows next on the schedule.