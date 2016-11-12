Player Page

Brice Ramsey | Quarterback

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 213

Georgia redshirt senior QB/P Brice Ramsey will transfer as a graduate.
Ramsey will complete his degree in May and then transfer for his final season of eligibility. He'll be eligible immediately wherever he winds up. Ramsey played sporadically as a backup quarterback between 2014-2015. He functioned as Georgia's punter in 2016, averaging 34.7 yards on 20 punts. He has said he'll pursue punting in the pros. Mar 14 - 1:08 PM
Source: ESPN
