Brice Ramsey | Quarterback Team: Georgia Bulldogs Age / DOB: (21) / 4/11/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 213

Latest News Recent News

Georgia redshirt senior QB/P Brice Ramsey will transfer as a graduate. Ramsey will complete his degree in May and then transfer for his final season of eligibility. He'll be eligible immediately wherever he winds up. Ramsey played sporadically as a backup quarterback between 2014-2015. He functioned as Georgia's punter in 2016, averaging 34.7 yards on 20 punts. He has said he'll pursue punting in the pros. Source: ESPN

Former redshirt junior QB Brice Ramsey will be Georgia's punter for the rest of the season. Normal punter Marshall Long will miss the final three games of the season with a broken knee cap, so Ramsey, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs last season, will fill in. Ramsey announced his intent to pursue punting in the NFL last November. Source: Dawg Nation

Georgia redshirt sophomore QB Brice Ramsey is content and even "excited" about pursuing a career in punting. When asked about punting in the NFL, Ramsey answered, "Oh yeah. I don’t have a problem doing that. They’ve got a pretty good little life for them going on." Ramsey has replaced scholarship punter Collin Barber for the past two games, and Georgia hopes Ramsey returns as the punter next season over transferring for an opportunity to play quarterback. Source: Dawg Nation