Bill Snyder | Center Team: Kansas State Wildcats Age / DOB: (77) / 10/7/1939

Latest News Recent News

The Kansas City Star's Kellis Robinnette and Blair Kirkhoff report that Kansas State HC Bill Snyder is undergoing treatment at a Kansas City hospital for an undisclosed health issue. There's not much information available at this juncture regarding the nature of Snyder's health concern. The Star reports that while the severity of the ailment is unknown, Snyder is responding to treatment and is hopeful that he will be able to coach spring practice. The 77-year-old is fresh off leading Kansas State to an 8-4 regular season campaign in 2016, capped off by a victory over Texas A&M in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl at the end of December. Snyder announced that he would return for the 2017 season last month. Expect more on this story as details become available. Source: Kansas City Star

Texas A&M and Kansas State will play in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Though the Wildcats average merely around 150 passing yards per game, they run the ball effectively with multiple backfield weapons -- quarterback Jesse Ertz leads the squad with 945 yards -- and their strong defense allows only 22 points per game. You beat KSU by stopping that running attack; the Wildcats were held to 120 yards or less on the ground in three of their four losses. A&M is better against the pass than run. The Aggies went 1-3 and were held under 30 points three times after QB Trevor Knight suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Mississippi State. Knight is back to under center to take aim at a Wildcats defense that allows 7.6 per attempt (but is far stingier against the run with a 3.6 yards per carry average). Source: Bleacher Report

Kansas State and Rutgers have agreed upon a home-and-home series for 2030-2031. We would suggest you circle this on your calendar, but that would require a large calendar. The Wildcats will host the Scarlet Knights on September 14, 2030, with Rutgers returning the hosting favor on September 13, 2031. The two squads have never faced off in the regular season before. In their lone bowl showdown back in 2006, Rutgers came away Texas Bowl champs on the wings of a 37-10 final score. Source: College Football Talk