Bill Snyder | Center

Team: Kansas State Wildcats
Age / DOB:  (77) / 10/7/1939

Recent News

The Kansas City Star's Kellis Robinnette and Blair Kirkhoff report that Kansas State HC Bill Snyder is undergoing treatment at a Kansas City hospital for an undisclosed health issue.
There's not much information available at this juncture regarding the nature of Snyder's health concern. The Star reports that while the severity of the ailment is unknown, Snyder is responding to treatment and is hopeful that he will be able to coach spring practice. The 77-year-old is fresh off leading Kansas State to an 8-4 regular season campaign in 2016, capped off by a victory over Texas A&M in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl at the end of December. Snyder announced that he would return for the 2017 season last month. Expect more on this story as details become available. Feb 10 - 8:33 PM
Source: Kansas City Star
