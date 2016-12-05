Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Garrett wants Dallas to trade up to No. 1
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Exec: QB crop is good, 5 could go in Rds. 1-2
NY Daily News asks: Should NYJ suck for Sam?
Victim: Mixon called my friend a gay slur
DE Garrett will skip the Draft, watch at home
Bama RB Emmons undergoing 2nd foot surgery
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Bill Snyder | Center
Team:
Kansas State Wildcats
Age / DOB:
(
77
) / 10/7/1939
Latest News
Recent News
The Kansas City Star's Kellis Robinnette and Blair Kirkhoff report that Kansas State HC Bill Snyder is undergoing treatment at a Kansas City hospital for an undisclosed health issue.
There's not much information available at this juncture regarding the nature of Snyder's health concern. The Star reports that while the severity of the ailment is unknown, Snyder is responding to treatment and is hopeful that he will be able to coach spring practice. The 77-year-old is fresh off leading Kansas State to an 8-4 regular season campaign in 2016, capped off by a victory over Texas A&M in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl at the end of December. Snyder announced that he would return for the 2017 season last month. Expect more on this story as details become available.
Feb 10 - 8:33 PM
Source:
Kansas City Star
Texas A&M and Kansas State will play in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Though the Wildcats average merely around 150 passing yards per game, they run the ball effectively with multiple backfield weapons -- quarterback Jesse Ertz leads the squad with 945 yards -- and their strong defense allows only 22 points per game. You beat KSU by stopping that running attack; the Wildcats were held to 120 yards or less on the ground in three of their four losses. A&M is better against the pass than run. The Aggies went 1-3 and were held under 30 points three times after QB Trevor Knight suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Mississippi State. Knight is back to under center to take aim at a Wildcats defense that allows 7.6 per attempt (but is far stingier against the run with a 3.6 yards per carry average).
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:06:00 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Kansas State and Rutgers have agreed upon a home-and-home series for 2030-2031.
We would suggest you circle this on your calendar, but that would require a large calendar. The Wildcats will host the Scarlet Knights on September 14, 2030, with Rutgers returning the hosting favor on September 13, 2031. The two squads have never faced off in the regular season before. In their lone bowl showdown back in 2006, Rutgers came away Texas Bowl champs on the wings of a 37-10 final score.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 12:43:00 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
Kansas State HC Bill Snyder indicated that Nebraska might regret their decision to join the Big 10 in 2011.
"When push comes to shove. I don’t want to speak for anybody, but I’m not so sure [Nebraska is] pleased with the decision they made," Snyder said during Big 12 Media Days. He admitted that he "most certainly" missed matching up with the Cornhuskers during division play. While Nebraska finished the 2015 season with an uninspiring 6-7 record, they had recorded at least nine wins in each of their previous four seasons since 2011.
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 03:26:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Feb 10 - 8:33 PM
Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Kansas State
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:06:00 PM
Kansas State, Rutgers set series for future
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 12:43:00 PM
Snyder questions Nebraska's Big 10 decision
Sat, Jul 23, 2016 03:26:00 PM
More Bill Snyder Player News
