Player Page

Rashan Gary | Defensive End

Team: Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 290

Latest News

Recent News

Michigan sophomore DE Rashan Gary ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds during spring testing.
Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports relays that Gary's 4.57 seconds in the 40 was a faster time than that of any Michigan linebacker. In addition, the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder also turned in a broad jump of 9-foot-6. The consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2016 cycle, Gary recorded 23 tackles (5.0 for loss) and half-a-sack in 12 games as a true freshman this past season. He is a prime candidate to explode statistically during the coming campaign and has the talent to land as a Day 1 pick (and potentially a top-10 or even top-5 selection) when he becomes eligible to declare following the 2018 season. Mar 16 - 7:06 PM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
More Rashan Gary Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 