Rashan Gary | Defensive End Team: Michigan Wolverines Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 290

Latest News Recent News

Michigan sophomore DE Rashan Gary ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds during spring testing. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports relays that Gary's 4.57 seconds in the 40 was a faster time than that of any Michigan linebacker. In addition, the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder also turned in a broad jump of 9-foot-6. The consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2016 cycle, Gary recorded 23 tackles (5.0 for loss) and half-a-sack in 12 games as a true freshman this past season. He is a prime candidate to explode statistically during the coming campaign and has the talent to land as a Day 1 pick (and potentially a top-10 or even top-5 selection) when he becomes eligible to declare following the 2018 season. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

Michigan true freshman DL Rashan Gary will begin his career at defensive end. "Right now I'm 290, 6-foot-5 and when I get there they said they want to put 18 pounds of muscle on me. You'll see me change, my body will be different and I can't wait to see it," Gary said. "When I get there I'm going to start out at defensive end and then maybe I'll be able to move around. But I've got to learn the game first." Wolverines defensive line coach Greg Mattison told Gary to shadow seniors Chris Wormley and Taco Charlton, so that's what he's been doing. The nation's No. 1-ranked incoming freshman is expected to come off the bench as part of a rotation this fall. Source: MLive.com

Michigan DL coach Greg Mattison called five-star DT Rashan Gary, "a great talent but a great person also." "[Gary]'s got great character, you're talking about a 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive end that can run like he's an open-side end," Mattison said. He went on to compare Gary to former Gator end Ray McDonald. While the talent's undeniable here, Mattison and the Wolverines won't be handing out any free passes. Said the DL coach, "The way we deal with everything at the University of Michigan and the defensive line, it's like the NFL. When you're a freshman, you're a rookie." He also indicated that there will be a likely acclimation period in which the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has to adjust to the more sophisticated schemes found in college ball. Source: scout.com