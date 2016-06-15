Rashan Gary | Defensive End

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Neck tightness sends Wil Myers to early exit
Tribe hoping Carrasco returns on March 24
Dansby Swanson (back) to return Saturday
Scherzer (finger) to make spring debut Wed.
Thornburg (arm) set for another 'pen session
Corey Seager (oblique) runs, throws, swings
Dickerson has disc protrusion, out 3-4 weeks
Carrasco (elbow) to play catch on Thursday
Desmond (hand) likely to be ready in April?
Greg Holland (elbow) sharp in Cactus debut
Prado (hamstring) returning to Marlins camp
Matt Carpenter (back) says he feels '100%'
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 15
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
Rams bolster front seven with Connor Barwin
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
Raiders upgrade tight end corps, snag Cook
Dolphins keep 2016 bust OG Jermon Bushrod
Bills match Rams' offer for RFA Ryan Groy
Vikings close the door on Peterson return
Report: Saints, Butler motivated to make deal
Report: NYJ expected to sign Morris Claiborne
Ravens sign Brandon Carr to four-year deal
Report: Hankins wants more than $10M per year
Cowboys keep Darren McFadden with 1-year deal
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 16
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 16
NBA Roundtable: Sneaky Pickups
Mar 16
NCAA South Region Top Players
Mar 16
Midwest Region Top Players
Mar 16
Dose: Tyler Ulis time in PHX!
Mar 16
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 15
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joe Ingles, Joe Johnson starting vs. CLE
Trevor Booker (rest) out against the Knicks
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) to start against OKC
Kevin Love (knee) back in the starting lineup
Nemanja Bjelica (foot) out for the season
John Wall says he's '50-50' for Friday
Nick Young (left ring finger) probable Friday
Pelicans sign Jordan Crawford to 2-year deal
Wes Matthews (calf) questionable Friday
Derrick Favors, Rodney Hood out Thursday
Kenneth Faried (back) will play Thursday
Isaiah Thomas (knee) will miss next two games
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
Podcast: Ovi Finally Scores
Mar 16
Marchand takes lead in Richard
Mar 16
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sharks will go with Aaron Dell on Thursday
Craig Anderson (LBI) might start on Tuesday
Alexander Radulov misses practice with flu
Report: Citi Field likely site of 2018 WC
Pastrnak extends streak, hits 30-goal mark
Matt Duchene snaps 11-game point drought
Brad Marchand gets goal lead in win v. Flames
Steve Mason blanks Penguins on Wednesday
Sean Couturier scores 1G, 1A in win over PIT
Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks
Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a GTD
Patric Hornqvist skates, won't play Wednesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Mills joins McLeod Motorsports at Phoenix
Daniel Suarez shows consistent improvement
4-races of PIR experience for Timmy Hill
Chris Buescher aims for low-30s at Phoenix
Brennan Poole: DC Solar 200 advance
Tyler Reddick: DC Solar 200 advance
Joey Logano almost perfect at PIR with Penske
Austin Dillon is inconsistent at Phoenix
Bayne still seeking 1st top-10 on track type
DiBenedetto has never lost PIR place-diff
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 6 for last 7 at Phoenix
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
Joe Mixon visiting the Broncos on Thursday
Reuben Foster visited the Eagles on Wednesday
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Capoue a doubt for Watford
Defoe called back into England squad
Middlesbrough parts ways with manager Karanka
AFC close to full strength for the WBA trip
Snodgrass hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rashan Gary | Defensive End
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 290
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan sophomore DE Rashan Gary ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds during spring testing.
Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports relays that Gary's 4.57 seconds in the 40 was a faster time than that of any Michigan linebacker. In addition, the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder also turned in a broad jump of 9-foot-6. The consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2016 cycle, Gary recorded 23 tackles (5.0 for loss) and half-a-sack in 12 games as a true freshman this past season. He is a prime candidate to explode statistically during the coming campaign and has the talent to land as a Day 1 pick (and potentially a top-10 or even top-5 selection) when he becomes eligible to declare following the 2018 season.
Mar 16 - 7:06 PM
Source:
Bruce Feldman on Twitter
Michigan true freshman DL Rashan Gary will begin his career at defensive end.
"Right now I'm 290, 6-foot-5 and when I get there they said they want to put 18 pounds of muscle on me. You'll see me change, my body will be different and I can't wait to see it," Gary said. "When I get there I'm going to start out at defensive end and then maybe I'll be able to move around. But I've got to learn the game first." Wolverines defensive line coach Greg Mattison told Gary to shadow seniors Chris Wormley and Taco Charlton, so that's what he's been doing. The nation's No. 1-ranked incoming freshman is expected to come off the bench as part of a rotation this fall.
Wed, Jun 15, 2016 06:09:00 PM
Source:
MLive.com
Michigan DL coach Greg Mattison called five-star DT Rashan Gary, "a great talent but a great person also."
"[Gary]'s got great character, you're talking about a 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive end that can run like he's an open-side end," Mattison said. He went on to compare Gary to former Gator end Ray McDonald. While the talent's undeniable here, Mattison and the Wolverines won't be handing out any free passes. Said the DL coach, "The way we deal with everything at the University of Michigan and the defensive line, it's like the NFL. When you're a freshman, you're a rookie." He also indicated that there will be a likely acclimation period in which the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder has to adjust to the more sophisticated schemes found in college ball.
Sun, Feb 7, 2016 01:08:00 PM
Source:
scout.com
Former Michigan interim AD Jim Hackett said that five-star DT Rashan Gary was offered "incentives" from unspecified teams during the recruiting process.
Hackett dropped this nugget--initially reported by SB Nation's Alejandro Zúñiga--during Michigan's NSD event on Wednesday. The former interim athletic director--UConn's Warde Manuel took over permanent duties in January--wouldn't elaborate as to which competing squads tossed incentives Gary's way, nor the exact nature of said incentives, merely saying that he was happy the consensus No. 1 recruit in this cycle chose a Michigan education. Clemson was the other team battling for the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder's heart come National Signing Day, but USC, Auburn and Ole Miss had also previously been in the picture. Whether there's anything substantive here remains to be seen.
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 02:17:00 PM
Source:
247sports.com
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Mar 16 - 7:06 PM
Michigan's Rashan Gary to begin career at DE
Wed, Jun 15, 2016 06:09:00 PM
Michigan predictably sky-high on Gary
Sun, Feb 7, 2016 01:08:00 PM
Former UM AD says Gary offered 'incentives'
Sat, Feb 6, 2016 02:17:00 PM
More Rashan Gary Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Allen
AL
(1021)
2
J. Mixon
OK
(1008)
3
S. Jones
WA
(885)
4
B. Harris
LSU
(791)
5
J. Willis
KSU
(688)
6
B. Mayfield
OK
(678)
7
C. Davis
WMI
(658)
8
E. Orgeron
LSU
(644)
9
D. Asiasi
UCL
(637)
10
K. Wilson
OSU
(605)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Michigan Wolverines Tickets
Headlines
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Josh Norris shares his post-free agency mock draft with major changes thanks to the NFL Combine.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
»
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
»
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
»
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
»
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
»
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
NFL Draft Headlines
»
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
»
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
»
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
»
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
»
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
»
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
»
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
»
Joe Mixon visiting the Broncos on Thursday
»
Reuben Foster visited the Eagles on Wednesday
»
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
»
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
»
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved