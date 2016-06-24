Welcome,
Woody Barrett | Quarterback
|
Full Depth Charts
Woody Barrett | Quarterback
Team:
Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 221
Latest News
Recent News
Auburn redshirt freshman QB Woody Barrett will transfer.
According to his high school coach, Barrett intends to transfer to a JUCO for the fall and then sign with a different SEC team prior to the 2018 season. The former four-star recruit was ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 6 dual-threat signal-caller in his class. Jarrett Stidham's arrival probably sealed Barrett's fate. "He's kind of towards the bottom of the depth chart right there," Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said of Barrett last week.
May 8 - 12:27 PM
Source:
AL.com
Auburn freshman QB Woody Barrett will enroll on June 29.
This according to Barrett's old head coach at West Orange High, Bob Head. Barrett apparently did not initially meet the SAT standards for enrollment at Auburn in January, but with a few months of studying, that has been rectified. SEC Country unsuccessfully attempted to reach the 6-foot-2, 221-pounder for comment, but he did tweet out "War Eagle [fire emoji, trophy emoji] see ya soon." Barrett is a long-shot to win the starting quarterbacking gig over the likes of Sean White, Jeremy Johnson and John Franklin III -- particularly given his delayed arrival -- but HC Gus Malzahn did say in February that he would be part of the competition.
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Auburn HC Gus Malzahn indicated that four-star QB Woody Barrett and three-star JUCO transfer QB John Franklin III will be part of a "wide open" quarterback competition.
Said Malzahn, "There are a lot of good options, and competition brings out the best in everybody, so I think all those guys are ready to roll their sleeves up and get ready to work." Included in "all those guys" would be junior Jeremy Johnson and redshirt freshman Sean White. As for the new names, Barrett's a natural athlete who lacks throwing polish, while Franklin's been clocked at 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. Barrett's the more highly thought of prospect on the whole, but unlike Franklin (who will participate in spring practice), he won't be on campus until August. Still, Malzahn indicated that he'll have a shot at the starting job, too.
Fri, Feb 5, 2016 03:58:00 PM
Source:
al.com
ESPN recruitment analyst Tom Luginbill wrote that four-star Auburn QB commitment Woody Barrett "wowed scouts during the Under Armour Game practices with his physical tools that include a big, muscular frame and a powerful arm."
In addition to Barrett's natural athletic gifts in the arm, Luginbill noted that the 6-foot-2, 221-pounder was "athletic and elusive out of the pocket as well." But we're just talking about practice here. The game itself didn't go so smoothly, as Barrett's "poise in the pocket vanished and he became a runner first" after the lights went on. As Luginbill points out, though, Auburn's system offers a nice fit for a developmentally raw passer. Of late, "developmentally raw passers" are just about all the Tigers have been fielding.
Sat, Jan 30, 2016 04:48:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Auburn QB Woody Barrett announces transfer
May 8 - 12:27 PM
Woody Barrett to enroll at Auburn June 29
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 02:28:00 PM
Malzahn calls QB competition 'wide open'
Fri, Feb 5, 2016 03:58:00 PM
Four-star QB Barrett is physically imposing
Sat, Jan 30, 2016 04:48:00 PM
More Woody Barrett Player News
