Woody Barrett | Quarterback

Team: Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 221

Auburn redshirt freshman QB Woody Barrett will transfer.
According to his high school coach, Barrett intends to transfer to a JUCO for the fall and then sign with a different SEC team prior to the 2018 season. The former four-star recruit was ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 6 dual-threat signal-caller in his class. Jarrett Stidham's arrival probably sealed Barrett's fate. "He's kind of towards the bottom of the depth chart right there," Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said of Barrett last week. May 8 - 12:27 PM
Source: AL.com
