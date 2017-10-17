Kyle Davis | Wide Receiver Team: Auburn Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 224

Auburn dismissed sophomore WR Kyle Davis for an unspecified rules violation. Davis didn’t practice last week and he also didn't travel with the team to Saturday's loss at LSU. He was previously suspended for the season opener against Georgia Southern. In between those two games, Davis posted seven receptions for 210 yards. Last year, as a true freshman, he had 12 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 224-pounder was a top-100 overall recruit and a top-10 receiver recruit in the 2016 cycle. He came to Auburn with considerable hype, but Davis spent much of his truncated Tigers' career in Gus Malzahn's doghouse. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

Auburn redshirt sophomore WR Kyle Davis (foot) will not play in Saturday's game against LSU. Davis has been dealing with a nagging foot injury throughout the season. He has yet to surpass 65 yards receiving in a game this year and his loss will mostly count as a depth blow for the Tigers. Source: Brandon Marcello on Twitter

Auburn redshirt sophomore WR Kyle Davis exited Saturday's game against Mercer with a right foot injury. Davis limped off in the second quarter. The extent of this foot injury is unknown. We'll pass along updates as they become available. Source: AL.com