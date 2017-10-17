Kyle Davis | Wide Receiver

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Zobrist leading off for Cubs in NLCS Game 3
Hanley (shoulder) ready for opening of 2018
Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) out for six months
Brian McCann back at C for Astros on Tuesday
Romine catching, Sanchez at DH in Game 4
Sabathia goes six scoreless in Yankees’ win
Aaron Judge swats three-run homer for Yanks
Lance McCullers to start Game 4 for Astros
Brad Ausmus interviews for Red Sox' gig
Kevin Long the early favorite for Mets' job
Severino (shoulder, wrist) in line for Game 6
Maybin starting in LF for Astros in Game 3
Luke Joeckel recovering from knee surgery
Raiders designate Melifonwu as return player
Ryan Kalil (neck) expects to return for Wk 7
Lane Johnson cleared, practices Tuesday
Zeke Elliott has hearing in New York Tuesday
Wendell Smallwood (knee) expects to play
Kuechly (concussion) not practicing Tuesday
Winston will not throw until late in the week
Gruden: We'll actively expand Doctson's role
Tyreek Hill (neck) listed as full participant
Rodgers-Cromartie's suspension is over
Jaguars give up on struggling kicker Myers
Shabazz Napier (hamstring) cleared for opener
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) out vs. DET
Julius Randle (ribs) skips 5-on-5 work Tues
Lamb, Graham, Stone practice on Tuesday
Will Barton (ankle) says he'll play in opener
James Ennis, Harrison will start in opener
Casey implies Miles will come off the bench
Taurean Prince will start in season opener
Chris Paul (knee) says he'll play in opener
Embiid belives he will play around 16 minutes
Pels expect Allen (ankle) to play Wednesday
Ntilikina (knee) on track to play Thursday
Owen Tippett to make NHL debut on Tuesday
Kyle Okposo (illness) will play vs. VGK
Chad Johnson to make second straight start
Patrice Bergeron (LBI) could play on Thursday
David Backes could return on Thursday
Adin Hill to make first NHL start for ARZ
Laurent Brossoit to start for EDM on Tuesday
Joonas Korpisalo starts against Jets on Tue
Curtis McElhinney expected to start on Wed
Andrei Vasilevskiy wins fourth straight game
Justin Abdelakder nets 1G, 1A in loss to TB
Nikita Kucherov scores twice in win over DET
Derek Kraus 4th at Roseville, 3rd in points
Will Rodgers: 5th at Roseville, 4th in points
Todd Souza: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Julia Landauer: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Bell leads NCWTS points, on to Round of 6
Sauter points runner-up, on to Round of 6
Crafton 9th at 'Dega, moves on to Round of 6
Blaine Perkins: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Seuss out early in Sunoco World Series 150
Burt Myers Sunoco World Series 150 results
Rhodes 23rd at 'Dega, moves on to Round of 6
Sung Kang preps for home game at The CJ CUP
Rahm walks his childhood fairways of dreams
Cantlay cuts The CJ CUP from his schedule
Ross Fisher falls one short despite Sunday 63
Hatton makes it a double with a win in Milan
K. Bradley R4 67; runner-up in Malaysia
Perez cards Sunday 69; wins CIMB by four
Fleetwood eyes hat trick after day-low 63
Wallace at the summit thru 54 holes in Italy
Matsuyama has low round in R3 at CIMB
Perez stays hot in CIMB; four clear after 54
Lowry among notables to miss cut in Italian
Jewell (shoulder): I'll be ready on Saturday
Auburn boots 2016 top-100 recruit WR Davis
Hawaii star WR Ursua (ACL) out for the year
Utah QB Huntley (shoulder) listed as starter
ND HC Kelly: Wimbush is 100-percent healthy
Snyder: QB Ertz (knee) will return this year
Breer: Darnold tops scouts' poll of top QBs
Khalil Tate now Arizona's unquestioned QB1
Cal LB Downs (lower body) out for season
Swinney will be cautious with QB Bryant
Signs point to Gophs QB Croft taking over
Rd. 1 prospect UW T Adams (ACL) out for year
Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City
Rojo eyes an early return first-team action
Davies illness will have him miss Real Madrid
Nacer Chadli returns with a goal
Mahrez back in with an equalizer
Aguero set for Man City recall
Spurs' Davies still out with illness
Huddersfield sweating over Billing injury
Carroll hammered after dismissal at Burnley
NUFC forward suffers a setback at St Marys
Moses added to Chelsea's mounting injury list
Brighton remain hopeful over Duffy injury
Kyle Davis | Wide Receiver
Team:
Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 224
Latest News
Recent News
Auburn dismissed sophomore WR Kyle Davis for an unspecified rules violation.
Davis didn’t practice last week and he also didn't travel with the team to Saturday's loss at LSU. He was previously suspended for the season opener against Georgia Southern. In between those two games, Davis posted seven receptions for 210 yards. Last year, as a true freshman, he had 12 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 224-pounder was a top-100 overall recruit and a top-10 receiver recruit in the 2016 cycle. He came to Auburn with considerable hype, but Davis spent much of his truncated Tigers' career in Gus Malzahn's doghouse.
Oct 17 - 4:05 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Auburn redshirt sophomore WR Kyle Davis (foot) will not play in Saturday's game against LSU.
Davis has been dealing with a nagging foot injury throughout the season. He has yet to surpass 65 yards receiving in a game this year and his loss will mostly count as a depth blow for the Tigers.
Oct 14 - 3:54 PM
Source:
Brandon Marcello on Twitter
Auburn redshirt sophomore WR Kyle Davis exited Saturday's game against Mercer with a right foot injury.
Davis limped off in the second quarter. The extent of this foot injury is unknown. We'll pass along updates as they become available.
Sep 16 - 5:43 PM
Source:
AL.com
Auburn redshirt sophomore WR Darius Slayton referred to sophomore WR Kyle Davis as a "mutant."
"Have you ever seen him? He’s a big kid. I wish I came in looking like that," Slayton said of the 6-foot-2, 224-pound Davis. The sophomore wideout missed spring practice due to a personal matter, but has since returned to the team, with Slayton saying, "It’s good to have him back out there." This past season, then-true frosh Davis logged a 12-248-2 receiving line.
Aug 7 - 4:21 PM
Source:
Saturday Down South
Auburn boots 2016 top-100 recruit WR Davis
Oct 17 - 4:05 PM
Kyle Davis (foot) won't play against LSU
Oct 14 - 3:54 PM
Auburn WR Kyle Davis exits with foot injury
Sep 16 - 5:43 PM
Slayton calls Tigers WR Davis a 'mutant'
Aug 7 - 4:21 PM
More Kyle Davis Player News
Auburn Tigers
