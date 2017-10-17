Player Page

Kyle Davis | Wide Receiver

Team: Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 224

Latest News

Recent News

Auburn dismissed sophomore WR Kyle Davis for an unspecified rules violation.
Davis didn’t practice last week and he also didn't travel with the team to Saturday's loss at LSU. He was previously suspended for the season opener against Georgia Southern. In between those two games, Davis posted seven receptions for 210 yards. Last year, as a true freshman, he had 12 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 224-pounder was a top-100 overall recruit and a top-10 receiver recruit in the 2016 cycle. He came to Auburn with considerable hype, but Davis spent much of his truncated Tigers' career in Gus Malzahn's doghouse. Oct 17 - 4:05 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Kyle Davis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 