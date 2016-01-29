Willie Allen | Tackle Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (19) / 7/12/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 310

Latest News Recent News

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Gil Lebreton reports that transferring LSU redshirt freshman T Willie Allen has been denied a move to TCU. Per the Baton Rouge Advocate's Ross Dellenger, a TCU staff member had previously had illegal contact with Allen while he was at LSU, hence why the school is trying to block his move there. Less controversially, the Tigers will also be blocking him from a transfer within the SEC. This is common practice. As for where the 6-foot-7, 310-pounder might be eyeing as a transfer destination (beyond TCU), his former high school coach ticked off Baylor, UCLA, Miami and Oklahoma. Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

LSU redshirt freshman T Willie Allen plans to transfer. The former four-star recruit spent just one season with the Tigers, which he redshirted. Out of high school Allen was offered scholarships by more than 20 programs, many in the SEC and Big Ten. It will be noteworthy if LSU blocks his transfer to other programs. Source: The Advocate

ESPN's Tom Luginbill notes that four-star LSU T commitment Willie Allen is "very difficult to project, but has a work ethic to be great." Luginbill writes that Allen's taken "minimal (to say the least) reps as a pass protector." That aside, the ESPN recruiting guru notes that "the size, length, feet, agility and flexibility are all present from a skill standpoint." Allen tips the scales at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds. A redshirt is a possibility for the coming season, as he may be too raw to play immediately. Source: ESPN Insider