Willie Allen | Tackle

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/12/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 310

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Gil Lebreton reports that transferring LSU redshirt freshman T Willie Allen has been denied a move to TCU.
Per the Baton Rouge Advocate's Ross Dellenger, a TCU staff member had previously had illegal contact with Allen while he was at LSU, hence why the school is trying to block his move there. Less controversially, the Tigers will also be blocking him from a transfer within the SEC. This is common practice. As for where the 6-foot-7, 310-pounder might be eyeing as a transfer destination (beyond TCU), his former high school coach ticked off Baylor, UCLA, Miami and Oklahoma. Jun 16 - 7:10 PM
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram
