Shea Patterson | Quarterback Team: Mississippi Rebels Age / DOB: (20) / 1/17/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 193

Despite Ole Miss' self-imposed bowl ban due to NCAA rules violations, sophomore QB Shea Patterson does not plan on transferring. It hasn't been the best week for the Rebels, as the NCAA hit them with eight additional violations on top of the 13 that were already being levied against them. The program self-imposed a bowl ban for 2017. However, Patterson's decision not jump from the currently burning, sinking ship is at least one cause for a sigh of relief in Oxford. "I love my school, coaches, teammates and our fans and I can't wait for the 2017 season together! Let's go!" wrote the 6-foot-2, 193-pounder on Twitter. Patterson, a five-star recruit in the 2016 cycle, started three games last season. He threw for at least 300 yards in two of them and posted a 6/3 TD/INT ratio in that space. If Ole Miss is to have any chance of extricating themselves from this mess in the near future, Patterson figures to be a key piece of the puzzle. Source: Shea Patterson on Twitter

Ole Miss freshman QB Shea Patterson completed 27-of-48 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 55-20 loss to Mississippi State. The season might have turned differently had Chad Kelly not suffered a season-ending knee injury in early November. As is, that injury was sustained, Patterson's redshirt was burned and the Rebels finished the season on a 2-5 tailspin to drop out of bowl contention. But, positivity. Patterson has thrown six touchdown passes in his first three collegiate starts. Two of those contests saw him throw for 300-plus yards. It has been a tough second-half for the Rebs, but the future has at least one shining light in the form of Patterson. That light could well be blinding should Patterson reach his ceiling.

Ole Miss freshman QB Shea Patterson completed 20-of-42 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 38-17 loss to Vanderbilt. Patterson brought the Rebels back from a 21-6 fourth-quarter deficit against Texas A&M in his first start of the season last weekend, but there would be no such comeback fun on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 193-pounder hooked up with Akeem Judd on a 21-yard touchdown toss in the first quarter and hit Evan Engram for a 38-yard score in the fourth quarter. He also rushed for 32 yards. The loss dropped Ole Miss to 5-6 on the season. They will need to defeat Mississippi State next weekend to gain bowl eligibility. Win or lose, Patterson is the future of the program and these reps late in the season should help him hit the ground running come the start of spring practice in 2017.