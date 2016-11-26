Player Page

Shea Patterson | Quarterback

Team: Mississippi Rebels
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/17/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 193

Despite Ole Miss' self-imposed bowl ban due to NCAA rules violations, sophomore QB Shea Patterson does not plan on transferring.
It hasn't been the best week for the Rebels, as the NCAA hit them with eight additional violations on top of the 13 that were already being levied against them. The program self-imposed a bowl ban for 2017. However, Patterson's decision not jump from the currently burning, sinking ship is at least one cause for a sigh of relief in Oxford. "I love my school, coaches, teammates and our fans and I can't wait for the 2017 season together! Let's go!" wrote the 6-foot-2, 193-pounder on Twitter. Patterson, a five-star recruit in the 2016 cycle, started three games last season. He threw for at least 300 yards in two of them and posted a 6/3 TD/INT ratio in that space. If Ole Miss is to have any chance of extricating themselves from this mess in the near future, Patterson figures to be a key piece of the puzzle. Feb 26 - 2:30 PM
Source: Shea Patterson on Twitter
