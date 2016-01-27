Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Justin Wilcox | Center
Team:
Wisconsin Badgers
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 11/12/1976
Latest News
Recent News
Yahoo's Pat Forde reports that "all eyes" are on Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox for the Cal HC opening.
Wilcox was also mentioned as a leading candidate by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, who first reported the firing of former Bears HC Sonny Dykes. The 40-year-old Wilcox is off a sensational campaign as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator. Wilcox is a West Coast guy, though. He played at Oregon and was the defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian at both Washington and USC. The fit makes sense, especially if Cal is looking for Dykes' opposite. Chip Kelly, Les Miles, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and interim HC/2016 OC Jake Spavital have also been tossed around as Dykes replacements.
Jan 8 - 3:41 PM
Source:
Pat Forde on Twitter
Wisconsin hired former USC DC Justin Wilcox as defensive coordinator.
He will replace Dave Aranda, who left for LSU. It seems like an eternity ago, but as recently as June NFL Media ranked Wilcox as the No. 11 hottest assistant coach in the country. And why not? The then 38-year-old had been a hotshot young defensive coordinator at Boise State (2006-'09), Tennessee (2010-'11), Washington (2012-'13) before taking over at USC before the 2014 season. But then the Sark hit the fan for the Trojans in 2015. Wilcox was among four assistants canned by new head coach Clay Helton in the ensuing fallout. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Badgers head coach Paul Chryst first offered the job to Houston DC Todd Orlando before turning to Wilcox. He's a strong consolation prize.
Wed, Jan 27, 2016 07:25:00 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
NFL Media ranks USC defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as the No. 11 hottest assistant coach in the country.
The 38-year-old excelled at California, Boise State, Tennessee and Washington before taking over as USC's defensive boss. "Wilcox has a solid pedigree (his dad, Dave, was a linebacker who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame) and likely will appeal to some West Coast ADs late this year, assuming USC's defense performs to expectations this fall," wrote College Football 24/7 writer Mike Huguenin.
Sun, Jun 7, 2015 06:26:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Report: Wilcox a top candidate for Cal HC job
Jan 8 - 3:41 PM
Jan 8 - 3:41 PM
Badgers tab ex-USC DC Wilcox to run defense
Wed, Jan 27, 2016 07:25:00 PM
USC DC Wilcox closing in on HC offers
Sun, Jun 7, 2015 06:26:00 PM
More Justin Wilcox Player News
1
N. Harris
AL
(1199)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(730)
3
J. Mixon
OK
(678)
4
E. Hood
UNC
(638)
5
M. Garrett
TAM
(605)
6
C. Davis
WMI
(595)
7
J. Smith-Schuster
USC
(575)
8
O. Howard
AL
(543)
9
L. Miles
LSU
(532)
10
P. Fleck
MN
(521)
National Championship preview
Jan 6
In a rematch of last season's classic title tilt, Clemson looks for a measure of revenge against Alabama as a six-point underdog.
