Justin Wilcox | Center

Yahoo's Pat Forde reports that "all eyes" are on Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox for the Cal HC opening.

Wilcox was also mentioned as a leading candidate by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, who first reported the firing of former Bears HC Sonny Dykes. The 40-year-old Wilcox is off a sensational campaign as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator. Wilcox is a West Coast guy, though. He played at Oregon and was the defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian at both Washington and USC. The fit makes sense, especially if Cal is looking for Dykes' opposite. Chip Kelly, Les Miles, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and interim HC/2016 OC Jake Spavital have also been tossed around as Dykes replacements.