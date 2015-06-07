Ed Warinner | Center Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel is reporting that Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Ed Warinner will be hired as Minnesota's OL coach. We might have to wait for the dust to settle on this one, as earlier on Tuesday, Football Scoop reported that Warinner's move to Minnesota to join HC P.J. Fleck's staff was "not expected to come together." Thamel is plugged in at Sports Illustrated, though, and there seems to be enough smoke here that this hiring could legitimately be in the cards. Stay tuned. Source: Pete Thamel on Twitter

Football Scoop reports that it is unlikely that Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Ed Warinner will join P.J. Fleck's staff at Minnesota. Football Scoop had been hearing rumblings on Monday that Warinner could be heading over to Minnesota, but on Tuesday relayed that "the move is not expected to come together." This is a good beat for the Buckeyes, as they had already lost QB coach Tim Beck to Texas. Former Indiana HC Kevin Wilson has been reportedly drawn in as new Ohio State offensive coordinator, though that move has not yet been made official. Source: Football Scoop