Mike Norvell | Center Team: Memphis Tigers Age / DOB: (35) / 11/11/1981

Latest News Recent News

Memphis HC Mike Norvell received a contract extension through the 2021 season. Just a little one-year extension for Norvell. In addition, Memphis increased the assistant coach salary pool by $250,000, bringing it up to $2.76 million. After being hired by Memphis in the winter of 2015, the 35-year-old first-year FBS head coach went on to lead his crew to an 8-4 regular season campaign, capped off by Memphis' third-straight bowl appearance. They ended up losing the Boca Raton Bowl to Western Kentucky. Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal

Memphis (8-4) will play Western Kentucky (10-3) in the Boca Raton Bowl on December 20. This game is going to be a wild shootout, and not just because these teams have great offenses. Western Kentucky ranks No. 2 in the FBS with 45.1 points a game but will have to do without HC Jeff Brohm, who left for Purdue. Behind QB Riley Ferguson (3,326 yards, 28 scores and nine picks) and WR Anthony Miller (1,283 receiving yards and 11 touchdown), Memphis puts up 39.5 pints per game. The Tigers' shaky defense gives up 442.7 yards per game, while WKU has one of the country's worst pass defenses.

ESPN's Brett McMurphy and Jake Trotter report that Memphis is no longer being considered for inclusion in the Big 12. Boise State and East Carolina have both reportedly been nixed from Big 12 expansion consideration over the past few weeks. Looks like Memphis will be joining them at the sad reject table in the cafeteria. Trotter and McMurphy are reporting that the remaining schools in contention here are Air Force, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, Colorado State, Houston, Rice, South Florida, SMU and Tulane. Houston, BYU and Cincinnati are the names that have been most consistently rumored as the heavy hitters in this conversation. Source: ESPN.com