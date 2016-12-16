Player Page

Mike Norvell | Center

Team: Memphis Tigers
Age / DOB:  (35) / 11/11/1981

Memphis HC Mike Norvell received a contract extension through the 2021 season.
Just a little one-year extension for Norvell. In addition, Memphis increased the assistant coach salary pool by $250,000, bringing it up to $2.76 million. After being hired by Memphis in the winter of 2015, the 35-year-old first-year FBS head coach went on to lead his crew to an 8-4 regular season campaign, capped off by Memphis' third-straight bowl appearance. They ended up losing the Boca Raton Bowl to Western Kentucky. May 12 - 4:13 PM
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
