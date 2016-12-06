Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Lincoln Riley | Center
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/5/1983
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma OC Lincoln Riley received a contract extension set to last through January 31, 2020.
Riley also receives a $400,000 raise. He is now set to make $1.3 million annually. Since joining Oklahoma prior to the 2015 season, Riley has helped guide one of the most prolific offenses in the country. He has been a popular name in head-coaching rumors, so whether or not the Sooners are actually able to hang on to him through the 2019 season is not a settled question.
May 11 - 7:55 PM
Source:
Ryan Aber on Twitter
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd hears that Oklahoma OC Lincoln Riley "killed it" during his interview for Houston's head-coaching position.
A plugged-in source had nothing but a glowing review for Riley's interview performance, telling Dodd, "I would be surprised if they don't hire him." Having spent eight years at Texas Tech, Riley already has the requisite roots in the state. Current Cougars coordinators Major Applewhite and Todd Orlando have also reportedly drawn interviews, as well as former LSU HC Les Miles and Alabama OC Lane Kiffin. Expect an official decision on Houston's Tom Herman replacement by the end of the week.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 05:03:00 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley won the Broyles Award.
The 32-year-old Riley is the youngest to ever win the award for the nation's best assistant coach. "You're never going to dream that Bob Stoops from Oklahoma is going to call you,'' Riley, a native of Muleshoe, Texas, said during the award ceremony in Little Rock. Riley is a deserving winner. He turned around Oklahoma's offense over the offseason and is a major reason the No. 4 Sooners are in the College Football Playoff. His offense averages 45 points and 543 yards per game.
Tue, Dec 8, 2015 04:19:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Multiple outlets are reporting that Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley has emerged as a frontrunner for South Carolina's coaching vacancy.
The Gamecocks were left on the altar by Tom Herman and Kirby Smart, so they've turned their attention to Riley and former Florida HC and current Auburn DC Will Muschamp, per reports. Riley is a candidate for the Broyles Award as the country’s top assistant after constructing a dominant Oklahoma offense in his first year on the job after doing the same thing in short order at East Carolina. "The mention of his name has created excitement among Gamecocks fans; he would be the people’s choice," wrote Travis Haney. "In the coaching community, Riley is regarded as an impressive guy who will one day be a solid head coach." The biggest hold-up is that Riley is 32 years old and some don't think he's quite ready to be the boss of an SEC school. Muschamp, per Haney, "is proving to be a predictably tough sell for Gamecocks fans."
Wed, Dec 2, 2015 08:13:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
May 11 - 7:55 PM
Riley reportedly shines in Houston interview
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 05:03:00 PM
OU OC Lincoln Riley wins the Broyles Award
Tue, Dec 8, 2015 04:19:00 PM
Report: Riley, Muschamp in running for SC job
Wed, Dec 2, 2015 08:13:00 PM
More Lincoln Riley Player News
