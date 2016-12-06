Lincoln Riley | Center Team: Oklahoma Sooners Age / DOB: (33) / 9/5/1983

Oklahoma OC Lincoln Riley received a contract extension set to last through January 31, 2020. Riley also receives a $400,000 raise. He is now set to make $1.3 million annually. Since joining Oklahoma prior to the 2015 season, Riley has helped guide one of the most prolific offenses in the country. He has been a popular name in head-coaching rumors, so whether or not the Sooners are actually able to hang on to him through the 2019 season is not a settled question. Source: Ryan Aber on Twitter

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd hears that Oklahoma OC Lincoln Riley "killed it" during his interview for Houston's head-coaching position. A plugged-in source had nothing but a glowing review for Riley's interview performance, telling Dodd, "I would be surprised if they don't hire him." Having spent eight years at Texas Tech, Riley already has the requisite roots in the state. Current Cougars coordinators Major Applewhite and Todd Orlando have also reportedly drawn interviews, as well as former LSU HC Les Miles and Alabama OC Lane Kiffin. Expect an official decision on Houston's Tom Herman replacement by the end of the week. Source: CBS Sports

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley won the Broyles Award. The 32-year-old Riley is the youngest to ever win the award for the nation's best assistant coach. "You're never going to dream that Bob Stoops from Oklahoma is going to call you,'' Riley, a native of Muleshoe, Texas, said during the award ceremony in Little Rock. Riley is a deserving winner. He turned around Oklahoma's offense over the offseason and is a major reason the No. 4 Sooners are in the College Football Playoff. His offense averages 45 points and 543 yards per game. Source: ESPN.com