Lincoln Riley | Center

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/5/1983

Oklahoma OC Lincoln Riley received a contract extension set to last through January 31, 2020.
Riley also receives a $400,000 raise. He is now set to make $1.3 million annually. Since joining Oklahoma prior to the 2015 season, Riley has helped guide one of the most prolific offenses in the country. He has been a popular name in head-coaching rumors, so whether or not the Sooners are actually able to hang on to him through the 2019 season is not a settled question. May 11 - 7:55 PM
Source: Ryan Aber on Twitter
