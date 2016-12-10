Player Page

Scott Frost | Center

Team: UCF Knights
Age / DOB:  (42) / 1/4/1975

UCF and HC Scott Frost have agreed to an extension that will keep him with the program through the 2021 season.
Frost took over following a dreadful 0-12 showing from the Knights in 2015. He helped guide the team to a far more respectable 6-6 this past season. In a statement, AD Danny White said, "In my view, the turnaround he led has been nothing short of phenomenal. To that end, we remain incredibly excited about the direction of our football program under Coach Frost’s leadership." May 4 - 7:02 PM
Source: ucfknights.com
