Scott Frost | Center Team: UCF Knights Age / DOB: (42) / 1/4/1975

UCF and HC Scott Frost have agreed to an extension that will keep him with the program through the 2021 season. Frost took over following a dreadful 0-12 showing from the Knights in 2015. He helped guide the team to a far more respectable 6-6 this past season. In a statement, AD Danny White said, "In my view, the turnaround he led has been nothing short of phenomenal. To that end, we remain incredibly excited about the direction of our football program under Coach Frost’s leadership." Source: ucfknights.com

Central Florida will play Arkansas State in the AutoNation Cure Bowl next Saturday. UCF will be playing a de facto home game in welcoming Arkansas State to Orlando. The Red Wolves regressed badly on offense this fall after scoring 40 points per game last year, but the defense picked up the slack during the school's torrid 7-1 finish to the regular season. ASU enters bowl season ranked No. 2 in the FBS in tackles for loss and No. 12 in sacks. UCF and Arkansas State both struggle on offense (No. 109 and No. 110 offenses, per S&P+), but play strong defense (UCF ranks No. 32 in S&P’s metrics, while ASU is No. 40). UCF's defense is led by LB Shaquem Griffin, who was recently named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

UCF HC Scott Frost dismissed the possibility that he could end up coaching Oregon. "I'm not a candidate for Oregon," Frost said, "I'm where I want to be." There are strong connections between the Ducks and the current Knights' coach, as Frost served as Oregon's offensive coordinator from 2013-2015 and prior to that, served as their wide receiver coach. ESPN's Brett McMurphy relays that Oregon has already reached out to USF coach Willie Taggart and Ohio State DC Greg Schiano, with Western Michigan HC P.J. Fleck. expected to be contacted in the coming days. Oregon has already indicated that they do not plan on promoting a coach already on staff. Source: ESPN.com