Player Page

Kareem Hunt | Running Back

Team: Toledo Rockets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/6/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 215

Latest News

Recent News

Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Vikings will be in the market for a running back at some point during the draft after not bringing Adrian Peterson back. Latavius Murray was added to a position group that includes Jerick McKinnon, but neither are top options. Hunt did not complete a full workout at the NFL Combine, but is an intriguing option in the third round or later. Mar 20 - 11:25 AM
Source: Darren Wolfson on Twitter
More Kareem Hunt Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 