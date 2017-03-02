Kareem Hunt | Running Back Team: Toledo Rockets Age / DOB: (21) / 8/6/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 215

Latest News Recent News

Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Vikings will be in the market for a running back at some point during the draft after not bringing Adrian Peterson back. Latavius Murray was added to a position group that includes Jerick McKinnon, but neither are top options. Hunt did not complete a full workout at the NFL Combine, but is an intriguing option in the third round or later. Source: Darren Wolfson on Twitter

Toledo RB Kareem Hunt's 98 total missed tackles forced in 2016 were the second-most in the FBS. And on a more micro level, his 22 missed tackles forced on receptions were also good for second in the country. PFF comps him to Baltimore Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon. Notes the outlet, "[Hunt] has limited pass-protection experience, but otherwise could be an every-down back from the start if needed." NFL Media's Lance Zierlein offers a variation on that assessment, writing that Hunt "has talent to become a backup that can step in and handle a bigger load if needed." During Combine festivities, the 5-foot-10, 216-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds, put in 18 reps on the bench press and logged jumps of 36.5 inches (vertical) and 119 inches (broad). Source: Pro Football Focus

Toledo RB Kareem Hunt is a big Cleveland Browns fan and would like to play for his hometown team. "I'll be a Browns fan until I die," the Ohio native said. Not every prospect wants to play for the Browns, but Hunt isn't alone. North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky made a similar proclamation last month. As for Hunt, he's arguably the top senior running back prospect. Source: Draftwire