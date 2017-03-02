Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gregorius (shoulder) leaves Team Netherlands
David Price (elbow) has checkup on Monday
Farrell: Pomeranz (triceps) is symptom-free
Devon Travis (knee) nearing Grapefruit debut
Rays, Kiermaier finalize $53.5 mil extension
Donaldson (calf) making spring debut Monday
Ian Kennedy dominates Cubs in Cactus League
Moncada doubles twice and homers vs. LAA
Rodon works four scoreless in Cactus debut
Zach Davies goes 5 1/3 scoreless vs. Giants
Tigers seek second opinion on J.D. Martinez
Carrasco (elbow) to pitch in minors game Mon.
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings
Cosell: Trubisky not a high level prospect
Oregon State no closer to naming starting QB
Georgia self-reports trio of minor violations
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kareem Hunt | Running Back
Team:
Toledo Rockets
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 8/6/1995
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 215
Latest News
Recent News
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Vikings will be in the market for a running back at some point during the draft after not bringing Adrian Peterson back. Latavius Murray was added to a position group that includes Jerick McKinnon, but neither are top options. Hunt did not complete a full workout at the NFL Combine, but is an intriguing option in the third round or later.
Mar 20 - 11:25 AM
Source:
Darren Wolfson on Twitter
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt's 98 total missed tackles forced in 2016 were the second-most in the FBS.
And on a more micro level, his 22 missed tackles forced on receptions were also good for second in the country. PFF comps him to Baltimore Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon. Notes the outlet, "[Hunt] has limited pass-protection experience, but otherwise could be an every-down back from the start if needed." NFL Media's Lance Zierlein offers a variation on that assessment, writing that Hunt "has talent to become a backup that can step in and handle a bigger load if needed." During Combine festivities, the 5-foot-10, 216-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds, put in 18 reps on the bench press and logged jumps of 36.5 inches (vertical) and 119 inches (broad).
Mar 12 - 4:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt is a big Cleveland Browns fan and would like to play for his hometown team.
"I'll be a Browns fan until I die," the Ohio native said. Not every prospect wants to play for the Browns, but Hunt isn't alone. North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky made a similar proclamation last month. As for Hunt, he's arguably the top senior running back prospect.
Mar 3 - 2:23 PM
Source:
Draftwire
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt fumbled just once on offense during his collegiate career despite touching the ball 856 times.
CBS Sports' Dane Brugler compiled the numbers and noted the fumble was during Hunt's freshman season. Hunt obviously has the best fumble rate of any running back in this class. The Toledo product was our favorite senior runner entering Senior Bowl week and will be our favorite for the entire process.
Feb 10 - 10:15 AM
Source:
CBS Sports
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt will visit the Vikings
Mar 20 - 11:25 AM
Kareem Hunt adept at making defenders whiff
Mar 12 - 4:00 PM
RB Hunt: 'I'll be a Browns fan until I die'
Mar 3 - 2:23 PM
Kareem Hunt has best fumble rate among RBs
Feb 10 - 10:15 AM
More Kareem Hunt Player News
Headlines
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Josh Norris and Matt Waldman discuss the immediate projection of Pat Mahomes, DeShone Kizer, Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky.
