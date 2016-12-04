Trace McSorley | Quarterback Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Age / DOB: (22) / 8/23/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 195

Penn State redshirt junior QB Trace McSorley completed 15-of-28 passes for 164 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 33-14 win over Pitt. McSorley fired off a pair of touchdown passes to TE Mike Gesicki in the first quarter and added a 46-yard scoring toss to RB Saquon Barkley at the start of the second half. This wasn't a huge yardage output for McSorley, but he'll have some bigger games on that front when the Nits are forced to open up the passing game against stiffer competition. McSorley owns a 5/2 TD/INT ratio in his first two games of the campaign. Georgia State shows next on Penn State's schedule.

Penn State redshirt junior QB Trace McSorley completed 18 of 25 attempts for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the school's 52-0 win over Akron. The athletic passer also rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown in this contest. This offense can be a lot of fun, and we know McSorley can create some amazing plays out of nothing, while also forcing mistakes in situations that don't deserve them. Penn State's season could ride on minimizing the latter.

Penn State redshirt sophomore QB Trace McSorley was brilliant in Saturday's 38-31 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, throwing for 384 yards and four touchdowns. McSorley was nothing short of phenomenal in this one, helping the Nittany Lions to withstand an early flurry of punches from the Badgers via a monster comeback from down 28-7 midway through the second quarter. The 6-foot, 195-pounder showed beautiful touch and placement on multiple passes, including a 70-yard scoring toss to Saeed Blacknall early in the third quarter. McSorley averaged a stellar 12.3 YPA in the win. His performance on Saturday boosted him to single-season school records for both passing yardage (3,360 yards) and passing touchdowns (25).