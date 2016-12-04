Player Page

Trace McSorley | Quarterback

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/23/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195

Penn State redshirt junior QB Trace McSorley completed 15-of-28 passes for 164 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 33-14 win over Pitt.
McSorley fired off a pair of touchdown passes to TE Mike Gesicki in the first quarter and added a 46-yard scoring toss to RB Saquon Barkley at the start of the second half. This wasn't a huge yardage output for McSorley, but he'll have some bigger games on that front when the Nits are forced to open up the passing game against stiffer competition. McSorley owns a 5/2 TD/INT ratio in his first two games of the campaign. Georgia State shows next on Penn State's schedule. Sep 9 - 7:34 PM
