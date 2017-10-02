Player Page

Jacob Park | Quarterback

Team: Iowa State Cyclones
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/12/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 202

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell gave redshirt junior QB Jacob Park a vote of confidence earlier this week.
Park was abysmal in a 17-7 loss to Texas last Thursday, completing 24-of-48 passes for 246 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. "The majority of work we’ve seen is really impressive," Campbell said. "Even Thursday night, some of the things he does in that game are ‘wow’ moments and it’s just the matter of, you take it, you put in on his shoulder, you step up, my fault and we play the next game." Campbell is not considering a chance under center in advance of Saturday's at No. 3 Oklahoma. "I don’t worry about Jacob Park," Campbell said. "He’s got a nice little swagger about him. I think he’ll be ready to rock and roll." To be fair to Park, he had an 8/1 TD/INT rate heading into the Texas game. Oct 4 - 4:53 PM
Source: Des Moines Register
