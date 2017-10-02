Jacob Park | Quarterback Team: Iowa State Cyclones Age / DOB: (21) / 10/12/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 202

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell gave redshirt junior QB Jacob Park a vote of confidence earlier this week. Park was abysmal in a 17-7 loss to Texas last Thursday, completing 24-of-48 passes for 246 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. "The majority of work we’ve seen is really impressive," Campbell said. "Even Thursday night, some of the things he does in that game are ‘wow’ moments and it’s just the matter of, you take it, you put in on his shoulder, you step up, my fault and we play the next game." Campbell is not considering a chance under center in advance of Saturday's at No. 3 Oklahoma. "I don’t worry about Jacob Park," Campbell said. "He’s got a nice little swagger about him. I think he’ll be ready to rock and roll." To be fair to Park, he had an 8/1 TD/INT rate heading into the Texas game. Source: Des Moines Register

Iowa State redshirt junior QB Jacob Park completed 24-of-48 passes for 246 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in a 17-7 loss to Texas on Thursday. Park (6'4/210) came into the game with an excellent 8-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That ratio took a big hit today against a Texas defense that didn't look like the group that gave up 51 to Maryland. Park took some big shots down the field, but he didn't connect on them, and the three turnovers turned a winnable game into, well, the opposite. The one saving grace was a touchdown pass to Matthew Eaton from eleven yards out to pull the Cyclones within seven at 14-7. Things don't get easier for Park as Iowa State travels to Oklahoma next week.

Iowa State redshirt junior QB Jacob Park completed 24-of-33 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 38 yards and an additional score in Saturday's 41-14 win over Akron. Park hooked up with Allen Lazard for a seven-yard touchdown to open the game's scoring in the first quarter. He wouldn't strike again until the second half -- the Zips hung tough early -- when he found Marchie Murdock for a 43-yard score with time winding down in the third quarter. He finished off his day's work with a 14-yard touchdown run in the final stanza. Park has now thrown for 935 yards with an 8/2 TD/INT ratio in three games. The Cyclones will be off on bye next weekend before they tango with Texas in a Thursday night contest to open conference play on September 28.