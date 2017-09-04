Player Page

Ventell Bryant | Wide Receiver

Team: Temple Owls
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 180

Recent News

Temple redshirt junior WR Ventell Bryant (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game against Villanova.
This was the expectation early in the week and Bryant made it through practice without any sort of a setback on the health front. He sat out the team's season-opener against Notre Dame due to a hamstring injury suffered in preseason camp. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound redshirt junior logged a 54-895-4 receiving line last season. Sep 9 - 3:13 PM
Source: Marc Narducci on Twitter
