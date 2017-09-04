Ventell Bryant | Wide Receiver Team: Temple Owls Age / DOB: (21) / 8/24/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 180

Temple redshirt junior WR Ventell Bryant (hamstring) will play in Saturday's game against Villanova. This was the expectation early in the week and Bryant made it through practice without any sort of a setback on the health front. He sat out the team's season-opener against Notre Dame due to a hamstring injury suffered in preseason camp. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound redshirt junior logged a 54-895-4 receiving line last season. Source: Marc Narducci on Twitter

Temple redshirt junior WR Ventell Bryant (hamstring) is expected to be able to play in Saturday's game against Villanova. Bryant injured his hamstring in preseason camp, but was close to playing in this past weekend's loss to Notre Dame and looks to be ready to roll for the Owls' showdown with the Wildcats. Bryant (6'3/180) caught 54 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns last season. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

Temple redshirt junior WR Ventell Bryant (hamstring) is not playing in Saturday's opener against Notre Dame. Temple was hopeful that Bryant would be able to give it a go, but they'll rest up Bryant for this one. He has been fighting through a hamstring injury suffered in preseason camp. Keith Kirkwood and Adonis Jennings are two candidates to see increased work in his absence against the Irish. Source: Marc Narducci on Twitter