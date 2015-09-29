Fabian Moreau | Cornerback

Hot, hot time for Moreau, but not quite enough for top billing in the 40 among his position group. That honor went to Minnesota's Jalen Myrick, who blazed through the event in a blistering 4.28 seconds. Among the rest of the 6-foot, 206-pound Moreau's testing results, he also notched beautiful jumps of 38 inches (vertical) and 136 inches (broad). Moreau was drawing a little first-round buzz during the East-West Shrine Game practice week back in January, but we view him more as a mid-round prospect.

During the first half of Saturday's East-West Shrine Game broadcast on NFL Network, the announcing booth said that they would not be surprised if UCLA CB Fabian Moreau is drafted in the first round.

Bouncing back from a 2015 Lisfranc injury, Moreau registered 31 tackles, two interceptions and a sparkling 10 pass breakups in 10 games for the Bruins this past season. Writing from Shrine Game practices, Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline observed that the 6-foot, 195-pound Moreau was the standout corner on the East team throughout the week. "He has the versatility to be used in a variety of coverages and held his own against bigger and quicker pass catchers all week." Pauline sees a fast 40-time locking Moreau in as a middle-round selection. Just how high he rises will be determined as the process unfolds over the coming months.