Fabian Moreau | Cornerback

Team: UCLA Bruins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/9/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 206

UCLA CB Fabian Moreau clocked a 40-yard dash of 4.35 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday.
Hot, hot time for Moreau, but not quite enough for top billing in the 40 among his position group. That honor went to Minnesota's Jalen Myrick, who blazed through the event in a blistering 4.28 seconds. Among the rest of the 6-foot, 206-pound Moreau's testing results, he also notched beautiful jumps of 38 inches (vertical) and 136 inches (broad). Moreau was drawing a little first-round buzz during the East-West Shrine Game practice week back in January, but we view him more as a mid-round prospect. Mar 6 - 3:10 PM
Source: NFL.com
