Cameron Echols-Luper | Wide Receiver

Team: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190

Arkansas State redshirt senior WR/KR/PR Cameron Echols-Luper transferred to Western Kentucky as a graduate.
Echols-Luper's winding road through college hits its last stop. We think. Early in his career, Echols-Luper was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for TCU punt returner. He capped off his Horned Frogs track career with the fastest 200-meter time in the country (20.39 seconds) at the 2015 Big 12 championships. He transferred from TCU to Arkansas State and had 26 receptions for 407 yards and one TD last season after sitting out in 2015. His Red Wolves career ended abruptly when Echols-Luper was arrested and cited in March for a misdemeanor drug possession. He was suspended indefinitely, which led to his exodus from the program. The Hilltoppers have been one of the nation's most explosive aerial offenses over the past few years. They return only two players who recorded 20-plus catches last season. If Echols-Luper's head is screwed on straight, he could compete for a starting gig in the slot. Jul 26 - 5:41 PM
