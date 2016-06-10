Cameron Echols-Luper | Wide Receiver Team: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Arkansas State redshirt senior WR/KR/PR Cameron Echols-Luper transferred to Western Kentucky as a graduate. Echols-Luper's winding road through college hits its last stop. We think. Early in his career, Echols-Luper was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for TCU punt returner. He capped off his Horned Frogs track career with the fastest 200-meter time in the country (20.39 seconds) at the 2015 Big 12 championships. He transferred from TCU to Arkansas State and had 26 receptions for 407 yards and one TD last season after sitting out in 2015. His Red Wolves career ended abruptly when Echols-Luper was arrested and cited in March for a misdemeanor drug possession. He was suspended indefinitely, which led to his exodus from the program. The Hilltoppers have been one of the nation's most explosive aerial offenses over the past few years. They return only two players who recorded 20-plus catches last season. If Echols-Luper's head is screwed on straight, he could compete for a starting gig in the slot. Source: Bleacher Report

Because Chad Voytik transferred to Arkansas State, WR/CB/KR/PR redshirt junior Cameron Echols-Luper will stay at receiver. Echols-Luper initially transferred from TCU to Arkansas State to play quarterback in the team's signal-caller-happy scheme, but Voytik's acquisition means the Red Wolves are best off with the former Horned Frog on the outside. He may emerge as Voytik's No. 1 receiver. Echols-Luper ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference and tied for 22nd nationally by recording a 7.68-meter long jump during the indoor track season. Source: Bleacher Report

Former TCU junior WR/CB/KR/PR Cameron Echols-Luper transferred to Arkansas State and will attempt to transition to QB. Echols-Luper is a tremendous punt returner, but he could never really find a position from which to climb the depth chart on either offense or defense with the Frogs. It's a bit surprising that he will switch positions again, especially when his NFL future is on the outside and/or on the receiving end of kicks. Echols-Luper had the fastest 200-meter time in the country with 20.39 seconds at the Big 12 championships in May. The three-star recruit, who played quarterback in high school, must sit out the 2015 season. When he comes back, he'll have two years left. Source: Newy Scruggs on Twitter