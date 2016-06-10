Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Cameron Echols-Luper | Wide Receiver
Team:
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Arkansas State redshirt senior WR/KR/PR Cameron Echols-Luper transferred to Western Kentucky as a graduate.
Echols-Luper's winding road through college hits its last stop. We think. Early in his career, Echols-Luper was an All-Big 12 honorable mention for TCU punt returner. He capped off his Horned Frogs track career with the fastest 200-meter time in the country (20.39 seconds) at the 2015 Big 12 championships. He transferred from TCU to Arkansas State and had 26 receptions for 407 yards and one TD last season after sitting out in 2015. His Red Wolves career ended abruptly when Echols-Luper was arrested and cited in March for a misdemeanor drug possession. He was suspended indefinitely, which led to his exodus from the program. The Hilltoppers have been one of the nation's most explosive aerial offenses over the past few years. They return only two players who recorded 20-plus catches last season. If Echols-Luper's head is screwed on straight, he could compete for a starting gig in the slot.
Jul 26 - 5:41 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Because Chad Voytik transferred to Arkansas State, WR/CB/KR/PR redshirt junior Cameron Echols-Luper will stay at receiver.
Echols-Luper initially transferred from TCU to Arkansas State to play quarterback in the team's signal-caller-happy scheme, but Voytik's acquisition means the Red Wolves are best off with the former Horned Frog on the outside. He may emerge as Voytik's No. 1 receiver. Echols-Luper ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference and tied for 22nd nationally by recording a 7.68-meter long jump during the indoor track season.
Fri, Jun 10, 2016 03:23:00 PM
Source:
Bleacher Report
Former TCU junior WR/CB/KR/PR Cameron Echols-Luper transferred to Arkansas State and will attempt to transition to QB.
Echols-Luper is a tremendous punt returner, but he could never really find a position from which to climb the depth chart on either offense or defense with the Frogs. It's a bit surprising that he will switch positions again, especially when his NFL future is on the outside and/or on the receiving end of kicks. Echols-Luper had the fastest 200-meter time in the country with 20.39 seconds at the Big 12 championships in May. The three-star recruit, who played quarterback in high school, must sit out the 2015 season. When he comes back, he'll have two years left.
Sat, Aug 22, 2015 08:39:00 PM
Source:
Newy Scruggs on Twitter
TCU junior CB Cameron Echols-Luper announced he is leaving the program.
Echols-Luper is arguably TCU's top returner. He averaged 11.4 yards on 47 punt returns over the last two years and 11.5 yards on kick returns. The junior gave no indication where his next destination will be.
Sat, Aug 22, 2015 01:21:00 PM
Source:
Cameron Echols-Luper on Twitter
WKU nabs well-traveled WR Echols-Luper
Jul 26 - 5:41 PM
Voytik's presence to keep Echols-Luper at WR
Fri, Jun 10, 2016 03:23:00 PM
Echols-Luper off to Arkansas State -- as a QB
Sat, Aug 22, 2015 08:39:00 PM
Frogs PR Echols-Luper tweets he's leaving TCU
Sat, Aug 22, 2015 01:21:00 PM
More Cameron Echols-Luper Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Law
UAB
(1461)
2
H. Freeze
MS
(905)
3
D. Carrington
UT
(863)
4
S. Barkley
PSU
(575)
5
K. Woods
FAU
(547)
6
B. Emmons
AL
(504)
7
D. Johnson
IOW
(473)
8
D. Armstrong Jr.
KU
(432)
9
C. Morris
SMU
(408)
10
C. Sutton
SMU
(366)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
SMU wideout Courtland Sutton leads a potentially intriguing offensive attack as Rotoworld's CFB preview rolls on with teams No. 94-75.
