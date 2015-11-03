Alex Delton | Quarterback

Kansas State redshirt sophomore Alex Delton completed 12-of-14 passes for 144 yards and a score, and ran 27 times for 142 yards and three scores in a 42-35 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.

Delton (6'0/195) was starting in place of Jesse Ertz at quarterback, but you'd never know Delton was the backup watching him play on Saturday. Some of that had to do with Oklahoma's defense being not-so-great, but Delton was able to run past and through the Oklahoma front seven, and while he didn't throw the ball deep often, he was accurate and kept the chains moving. Delton will be behind center again for the Wildcats next week against the awful Kansas defense.