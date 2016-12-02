Corey Davis | Wide Receiver Team: Western Michigan Broncos Age / DOB: (21) / 1/11/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215

Latest News Recent News

Western Michigan senior WR Corey Davis caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-16 loss to Wisconsin in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. This wasn't one of Davis' best pure statistical games -- Wisconsin did a nice job limiting him on the whole -- but he did haul in one heck of a touchdown in the fourth quarter. On that one, QB Zach Terrell was chased out of the pocket, backpedaled and simply lofted the ball to the back right corner of the end zone. It stayed up for a considerable amount of time and Davis was forced to wrestle through coverage to come back to the ball to hang on for the score. Western Michigan's subsequent onside kick attempt proved unsuccessful, essentially ending the game. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder wraps the current campaign having caught 98 passes for 1,511 yards and 19 touchdowns over the course of 14 games played. He has the pro-ready game to earn a first-round selection in this spring's draft. A trip to the Senior Bowl awaits.

Western Michigan senior WR Corey Davis caught nine passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 29-23 win over Ohio in the MAC Championship Game. Davis came up clutch for the Broncos in the MAC title game. His touchdown grab was a thing of beauty, as the 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior ran a deep in and was hit perfectly in stride by QB Zach Terrell. The rest of the work was all Davis, who cut across the field and down the left sideline while racing to the end zone for the impressive 70-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. This was the wideout's fifth 100-yard game in 13 contests. Overall, he has caught 92 passes for 1,438 yards and 18 touchdowns. Having rowed the boat to an undefeated shore, the 13-0 Broncos will now await their bowl assignment.

An AFC North scout says Western Michigan senior WR Corey Davis is "a man among boys" in the MAC. "It wasn't even fair the way he did those corners in that conference," he said. "Like a man among boys. Should see just how real he is at the Senior Bowl." The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Davis broke the FBS' all-time receiving yardage record on Friday against Toledo. Davis boasts a 83-1,284-17 receiving line heading into Friday's MAC Championship Game against Ohio. Source: NFL.com