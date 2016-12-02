Player Page

Corey Davis | Wide Receiver

Team: Western Michigan Broncos
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/11/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215

Latest News

Recent News

Western Michigan senior WR Corey Davis caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-16 loss to Wisconsin in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
This wasn't one of Davis' best pure statistical games -- Wisconsin did a nice job limiting him on the whole -- but he did haul in one heck of a touchdown in the fourth quarter. On that one, QB Zach Terrell was chased out of the pocket, backpedaled and simply lofted the ball to the back right corner of the end zone. It stayed up for a considerable amount of time and Davis was forced to wrestle through coverage to come back to the ball to hang on for the score. Western Michigan's subsequent onside kick attempt proved unsuccessful, essentially ending the game. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder wraps the current campaign having caught 98 passes for 1,511 yards and 19 touchdowns over the course of 14 games played. He has the pro-ready game to earn a first-round selection in this spring's draft. A trip to the Senior Bowl awaits. Jan 2 - 4:19 PM
More Corey Davis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 