Josh Reynolds | Wide Receiver Team: Texas A&M Aggies Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 190

Texas A&M senior WR Josh Reynolds caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Wednesday's 33-28 loss to Kansas State in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl. The Aggies might have lost the game, but Reynolds was incredible nonetheless. He showed off impeccable body control time and time again. During one stretch in the second half, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior went on a hot streak, hauling in seemingly every pass which came remotely close to him. He would catch tightly covered touchdowns of four and 15 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. He is heading to the Senior Bowl next month as he embarks on his journey toward the professional ranks and can now look back on a 2016 season in which he logged a 61-1039-12 receiving line across 13 games played.

Texas A&M senior WR Josh Reynolds accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. While Reynolds did not post a 1,000-yard receiving season during his time with the Aggies, he was incredibly consistent in his output. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder finished the 2016 campaign having caught 49 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers are right in line with what he posted in each of his first three seasons at Texas A&M. Source: NFL.com

Texas A&M senior WR Josh Reynolds caught seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 23-10 win over UTSA. Reynolds opened the game's scoring with a 16-yard touchdown grab early in the first quarter. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound wideout has just one 100-yard receiving effort on the year, but he has been a consistent performer overall, surpassing 70 yards in seven of 11 games. He is up to nine touchdown catches with one game remaining on the schedule.