Team: Texas A&M Aggies
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 190

Texas A&M senior WR Josh Reynolds caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Wednesday's 33-28 loss to Kansas State in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl.
The Aggies might have lost the game, but Reynolds was incredible nonetheless. He showed off impeccable body control time and time again. During one stretch in the second half, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior went on a hot streak, hauling in seemingly every pass which came remotely close to him. He would catch tightly covered touchdowns of four and 15 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. He is heading to the Senior Bowl next month as he embarks on his journey toward the professional ranks and can now look back on a 2016 season in which he logged a 61-1039-12 receiving line across 13 games played. Dec 29 - 2:33 PM
