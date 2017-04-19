Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Trevor Plouffe rocks three-run homer vs. M's
Paxton surrenders five runs in no-decision
DeShields delivers as Rangers walk off in 13
Shaw homers in third straight, Brewers win
Franco's homer, two RBI lead Phils past Mets
Kipnis (shoulder) expected to return Friday
Cespedes (hamstring) expects to miss 2-3 days
Strasburg fans 10 as Nationals edge Braves
Mackanin mum on Phillies' closer situation
Hardy knocks in winning run to down Reds
Daniel Murphy (leg) scratched Thursday
Xander Bogaerts getting tests on jammed thumb
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Donnel Pumphrey | Running Back
Team:
San Diego State Aztecs
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/6/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
One NFL scout expects San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey to be drafted before the fifth round.
"Might be the toughest guy in the draft... I’ll be surprised if he’s there in the fifth (round)," the scout told Bob McGinn. Pumphrey has drawn some Darren Sproles comparisons due to his 5-foot-8 and 176-pound frame, but he has a steep hill to climb to be a successful NFL player. One scout noted his power and aggression on a run against Obi Melifonwu during Senior Bowl week.
Apr 21 - 7:53 AM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
An AFC West scout dismissed size concerns regarding San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey.
"I don't care how big he is, he's a good player...You have to have an offense that makes sense for him but everyone I talk to on the road likes the talent," the scout said. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein offered a supplemental note on this front, writing that the 5-foot-8, 176-pounder "won't even be an option for teams married to physical minimums, but there is a place on the roster for his talent provided he can become a return man or viable receiving option as well." Zierlein compares likely Day 3 pick Pumphrey to Texans RB Tyler Ervin, while Pro Football Focus comps him to former Buccaneers standout Warrick Dunn.
Apr 11 - 6:02 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Pro Football Focus compared San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Warrick Dunn.
"Among the reasons that Dunn was so successful was his ability to run inside despite his small stature," writes the PFF analysis team. "Pumphrey shows many of the same skills that Dunn possessed: great vision, quick change of direction, and finding his way through tight areas." The San Diego State star was phenomenally productive during his collegiate career -- he exited stage left as the FBS' all-time leading rusher -- but could have an uphill climb at the next level due to size concerns. He checked into the Combine measuring a scant 5-foot-8, 176 pounds. That is an inch shorter and about 10 pounds lighter than Dunn's NFL playing weight. Pro Football Focus does not seem particularly concerned about Pumphrey's size, though, noting that he "could be used as a change-of-pace back, a third-down back, or a chess piece to move around the offense to create mismatches" and is "capable of being an impactful player at the next level."
Mar 31 - 3:35 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey was returning punts during Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday.
Pumphrey is a possible pick for late on Day 2 or early on Day 3. Should he take to return duties in rapid fashion, that would certainly be something that could enhance his value for NFL squads. However, it should be noted that (predictably) San Diego State's star back returned just five kickoffs in his career with the Aztecs and did not return a punt.
Jan 24 - 2:36 PM
Source:
Dane Brugler on Twitter
Donnel Pumphrey off the board by round five?
Apr 21 - 7:53 AM
Scout undeterred by Pumphrey's lack of size
Apr 11 - 6:02 PM
PFF drops Warrick Dunn comp on Pumphrey
Mar 31 - 3:35 PM
Donnel Pumphrey returning Senior Bowl punts
Jan 24 - 2:36 PM
More Donnel Pumphrey Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
Josh Norris and Evan Silva walk through the Saints' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
