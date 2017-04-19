Donnel Pumphrey | Running Back Team: San Diego State Aztecs Age / DOB: (22) / 12/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 180

One NFL scout expects San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey to be drafted before the fifth round. "Might be the toughest guy in the draft... I’ll be surprised if he’s there in the fifth (round)," the scout told Bob McGinn. Pumphrey has drawn some Darren Sproles comparisons due to his 5-foot-8 and 176-pound frame, but he has a steep hill to climb to be a successful NFL player. One scout noted his power and aggression on a run against Obi Melifonwu during Senior Bowl week. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

An AFC West scout dismissed size concerns regarding San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey. "I don't care how big he is, he's a good player...You have to have an offense that makes sense for him but everyone I talk to on the road likes the talent," the scout said. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein offered a supplemental note on this front, writing that the 5-foot-8, 176-pounder "won't even be an option for teams married to physical minimums, but there is a place on the roster for his talent provided he can become a return man or viable receiving option as well." Zierlein compares likely Day 3 pick Pumphrey to Texans RB Tyler Ervin, while Pro Football Focus comps him to former Buccaneers standout Warrick Dunn. Source: NFL.com

Pro Football Focus compared San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Warrick Dunn. "Among the reasons that Dunn was so successful was his ability to run inside despite his small stature," writes the PFF analysis team. "Pumphrey shows many of the same skills that Dunn possessed: great vision, quick change of direction, and finding his way through tight areas." The San Diego State star was phenomenally productive during his collegiate career -- he exited stage left as the FBS' all-time leading rusher -- but could have an uphill climb at the next level due to size concerns. He checked into the Combine measuring a scant 5-foot-8, 176 pounds. That is an inch shorter and about 10 pounds lighter than Dunn's NFL playing weight. Pro Football Focus does not seem particularly concerned about Pumphrey's size, though, noting that he "could be used as a change-of-pace back, a third-down back, or a chess piece to move around the offense to create mismatches" and is "capable of being an impactful player at the next level." Source: Pro Football Focus