Donnel Pumphrey | Running Back

Team: San Diego State Aztecs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 180

One NFL scout expects San Diego State RB Donnel Pumphrey to be drafted before the fifth round.
"Might be the toughest guy in the draft... I’ll be surprised if he’s there in the fifth (round)," the scout told Bob McGinn. Pumphrey has drawn some Darren Sproles comparisons due to his 5-foot-8 and 176-pound frame, but he has a steep hill to climb to be a successful NFL player. One scout noted his power and aggression on a run against Obi Melifonwu during Senior Bowl week. Apr 21 - 7:53 AM
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
