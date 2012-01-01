Jarvion Franklin | Running Back Team: Western Michigan Broncos Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 220

Western Michigan senior RB Jarvion Franklin rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in Wednesday's 35-28 loss to Central Michigan. Franklin opened the game's scoring in high style via a 47-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. He later added a nine-yard scoring dash in the third quarter. This was the 6-foot, 220-pounder's first 200-yard rushing performance of the campaign, but even beyond this one game, he's been sensational of late. Franklin has now surpassed 100 yards rushing in four consecutive games and five of the last six contests. He's up to 870 yards and nine scores for the campaign as a whole.

Western Michigan senior RB Jarvion Franklin rushed for 104 yards and a score on 24 carries in Saturday's 20-17 overtime win over EMU. It took Franklin awhile to get going today, but he ended up surpassing 100 yards rushing for the fourth time in five games. P.J. Fleck's former team is holding its head above water without him, going 5-3 with a pair of highly winnable games ahead. The season's success will be determined on how the school performs in road tilts at Northern Illinois and Toledo to end the season.

Western Michigan senior RB Jarvion Franklin rushed for 130 yards on 31 carries in Sunday's 14-13 loss to Akron. Franklin (6'0/225) wasn't particularly explosive in his running -- he averaged 4.2 YPC with a long run of 20 yards -- but he racked up respectable yardage on volume nonetheless. He's come on strong after a slow start to the season. Through the first three games of the campaign, he had rushed for a combined 84 yards. He's gone off for at least 100 yards on the ground in three of the last four games. Franklin will look to keep it going in a road date with Eastern Michigan on Saturday.