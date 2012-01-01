Player Page

Jarvion Franklin | Running Back

Team: Western Michigan Broncos
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 220

Western Michigan senior RB Jarvion Franklin rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in Wednesday's 35-28 loss to Central Michigan.
Franklin opened the game's scoring in high style via a 47-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. He later added a nine-yard scoring dash in the third quarter. This was the 6-foot, 220-pounder's first 200-yard rushing performance of the campaign, but even beyond this one game, he's been sensational of late. Franklin has now surpassed 100 yards rushing in four consecutive games and five of the last six contests. He's up to 870 yards and nine scores for the campaign as a whole. Nov 2 - 12:42 PM
