Jarvion Franklin | Running Back
Team:
Western Michigan Broncos
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 220
Latest News
Recent News
Western Michigan senior RB Jarvion Franklin rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in Wednesday's 35-28 loss to Central Michigan.
Franklin opened the game's scoring in high style via a 47-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. He later added a nine-yard scoring dash in the third quarter. This was the 6-foot, 220-pounder's first 200-yard rushing performance of the campaign, but even beyond this one game, he's been sensational of late. Franklin has now surpassed 100 yards rushing in four consecutive games and five of the last six contests. He's up to 870 yards and nine scores for the campaign as a whole.
Nov 2 - 12:42 PM
Western Michigan senior RB Jarvion Franklin rushed for 104 yards and a score on 24 carries in Saturday's 20-17 overtime win over EMU.
It took Franklin awhile to get going today, but he ended up surpassing 100 yards rushing for the fourth time in five games. P.J. Fleck's former team is holding its head above water without him, going 5-3 with a pair of highly winnable games ahead. The season's success will be determined on how the school performs in road tilts at Northern Illinois and Toledo to end the season.
Oct 21 - 6:02 PM
Western Michigan senior RB Jarvion Franklin rushed for 130 yards on 31 carries in Sunday's 14-13 loss to Akron.
Franklin (6'0/225) wasn't particularly explosive in his running -- he averaged 4.2 YPC with a long run of 20 yards -- but he racked up respectable yardage on volume nonetheless. He's come on strong after a slow start to the season. Through the first three games of the campaign, he had rushed for a combined 84 yards. He's gone off for at least 100 yards on the ground in three of the last four games. Franklin will look to keep it going in a road date with Eastern Michigan on Saturday.
Oct 17 - 5:27 PM
Western Michigan senior RB Jarvison Franklin ran the rock 37 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns in a 71-68 victory on Saturday over Buffalo in seven overtimes.
This was a classic game -- assuming you can ignore defense the way these two teams did -- and Franklin (6'0/225) ended up with the game-winner, a 12-yard touchdown after Buffalo was held to a field goal in the seventh overtime. He added two more touchdowns on the day, if you're into that sort of thing. Franklin is one of the most talented backs in the MAC, and he'll likely end his career as the program's all-time career rushing leader.
Oct 7 - 8:27 PM
Franklin puts up 228 yards rushing in loss
Nov 2 - 12:42 PM
Franklin hops 100 yds for 4th time in 5 games
Oct 21 - 6:02 PM
Jarvion Franklin posts 130 yards rushing
Oct 17 - 5:27 PM
Franklin runs for three scores in 7-OT win
Oct 7 - 8:27 PM
More Jarvion Franklin Player News
