Player Page

Justin Jackson | Running Back

Team: Northwestern Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 185

Latest News

Recent News

Northwestern junior RB Justin Jackson smashed through Illinois to the tune of 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Saturday's 42-21 win.
The Northwestern rushing game was absolutely on point in Saturday's victory. In addition to Jackson's 173 yards on the ground, John Moten IV offered up 128 yards and two touchdowns of his own. For his part, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Jackson averaged 8.2 YPC with a long run of 54 yards. That 54-yard rumble went for a touchdown with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. This was Jackson's fifth game of at least 100 yards rushing. With Saturday's win, Northwestern evened its record up at 6-6 and will now be eligible for a postseason bowl berth. Nov 26 - 4:36 PM
More Justin Jackson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 