Justin Jackson | Running Back Team: Northwestern Wildcats Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 185

Northwestern junior RB Justin Jackson smashed through Illinois to the tune of 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Saturday's 42-21 win. The Northwestern rushing game was absolutely on point in Saturday's victory. In addition to Jackson's 173 yards on the ground, John Moten IV offered up 128 yards and two touchdowns of his own. For his part, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Jackson averaged 8.2 YPC with a long run of 54 yards. That 54-yard rumble went for a touchdown with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. This was Jackson's fifth game of at least 100 yards rushing. With Saturday's win, Northwestern evened its record up at 6-6 and will now be eligible for a postseason bowl berth.

Northwestern junior RB Justin Jackson rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Saturday's 45-17 win over Purdue. The Wildcats spotted the Boilermakers a 10-0 first quarter lead, then proceeded to outscore them 45-7 the rest of the way. Jackson wouldn't strike for the end zone until the second half, when he scored touchdowns of 14 and nine yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Prior to his showing on Saturday, the junior back had not cracked 100 yards rushing in any of his last three games. For the season as a whole, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has rolled up 1,034 yards rushing and eight touchdowns over 10 games played. He has now rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all three of his collegiate seasons.

Northwestern junior RB Justin Jackson rushed for 94 yards on 28 carries in the school's 24-14 win over Indiana. Jackson added another 34 yards on five receptions. Jackson produced over 1,300 total yards in each of the last two seasons, and he's a little over halfway to reaching that mark again in 2016. Northwestern has won three straight.