Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Report: Market for Napoli has 'intensified'
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 28
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros
Dec 28
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ladarius (concussion) returns to practice
Doug Martin hit with four-game suspension
Jaguars interviewing Coughlin on Wednesday
Bilal Powell, Matt Forte absent on Wednesday
Report: Bowles unlikely to be fired by Jets
Antonio Gates plans to return for 15th season
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
Charles Sims sent to IR, out Week 17 vs. CAR
Melvin Gordon returns to practice Wednesday
Tomlin says Bell, Ben, Brown will rest Sunday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Monta Ellis (groin) is active off the bench
Evan Fournier (heel) out, Meeks starts again
Rudy Gay (hip) out for Wednesday night
Gerald Henderson out for at least 2 games
Joel Embiid will rest on Thursday night
Oladipo (wrist) not expected to play Thursday
Paul Millsap (eye) will play Wednesday vs. NY
Irving (illness) doesn't practice Wednesday
DeAndre Jordan says he'll play on Wednesday
Chris Paul, J.J. Redick doubtful Wednesday
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) a game-time decision
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) not traveling w/ team
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Chicago, Panarin agree to extension
P.K. Subban to sit out next 2 games with UBI
Taylor Hall (LBI) out Thursday, day-to-day
Nikita Kucherov will return Wednesday night
Dumoulin suffers broken jaw, out 6-8 weeks
Ryan O'Reilly may be out 2-3 weeks
Brent Burns gets OT game winner over Ducks
Vrbata scores penalty shot in loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele scores GWG vs. Blackhawks
Zach Parise scores, Wild win 11th in a row
2 goals, 1 assist for Gaudreau in win vs. Avs
Bad puck luck for Calvin Pickard
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
James Conner (head) questionable to return
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
K.D. Cannon launches self into NFL pool
Hearns, Famurewa won't play in bowl game
Report: Brad Kaaya set to declare for draft
NC State S Josh Jones jumps for draft
Armstrong (hamstring) looks doubtful for bowl
Rudolph returning to Oklahoma State for 2017
Five-star RB Cam Akers opts for Seminoles
Randy Edsall hired to be UConn's HC, again
Kiffin views QB Hurts as a future 1st rounder
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Alli shines as Spurs top 10-man Southampton
Redmond sent off in 4-1 loss to Spurs
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
SAFC praying Pickford injury is not serious
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Justin Jackson | Running Back
Team:
Northwestern Wildcats
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Northwestern junior RB Justin Jackson smashed through Illinois to the tune of 173 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Saturday's 42-21 win.
The Northwestern rushing game was absolutely on point in Saturday's victory. In addition to Jackson's 173 yards on the ground, John Moten IV offered up 128 yards and two touchdowns of his own. For his part, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Jackson averaged 8.2 YPC with a long run of 54 yards. That 54-yard rumble went for a touchdown with just under 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter. This was Jackson's fifth game of at least 100 yards rushing. With Saturday's win, Northwestern evened its record up at 6-6 and will now be eligible for a postseason bowl berth.
Nov 26 - 4:36 PM
Northwestern junior RB Justin Jackson rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in Saturday's 45-17 win over Purdue.
The Wildcats spotted the Boilermakers a 10-0 first quarter lead, then proceeded to outscore them 45-7 the rest of the way. Jackson wouldn't strike for the end zone until the second half, when he scored touchdowns of 14 and nine yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Prior to his showing on Saturday, the junior back had not cracked 100 yards rushing in any of his last three games. For the season as a whole, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has rolled up 1,034 yards rushing and eight touchdowns over 10 games played. He has now rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all three of his collegiate seasons.
Nov 12 - 3:26 PM
Northwestern junior RB Justin Jackson rushed for 94 yards on 28 carries in the school's 24-14 win over Indiana.
Jackson added another 34 yards on five receptions. Jackson produced over 1,300 total yards in each of the last two seasons, and he's a little over halfway to reaching that mark again in 2016. Northwestern has won three straight.
Oct 22 - 3:46 PM
Northwestern junior RB Justin Jackson rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries in Saturday's 54-40 win over Michigan State.
Unexpected offensive shootouts are just the best. The Spartans jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Jackson scooted in for a 29-yard rushing touchdown with 3:39 remaining in the first quarter. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior's second touchdown wouldn't come until the fourth quarter, when he scored from 26 yards out. The Wildcats ultimately outscored Michigan State 35-23 in the second half. After a three-game September stretch in which he failed to surpass 95 yards rushing in a game, Jackson has gone off for 171 yards and 188 yards in his last two games.
Oct 15 - 8:13 PM
Justin Jackson rushes for 173 yards, three TD
Nov 26 - 4:36 PM
Justin Jackson burns Purdue for 127 yards
Nov 12 - 3:26 PM
Northwestern RB Jackson totals 128 yards
Oct 22 - 3:46 PM
Jackson rushes for 188 yards, two touchdowns
Oct 15 - 8:13 PM
More Justin Jackson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Hill
WY
(1367)
2
B. Stockstill
MTE
(912)
3
J. McNichols
BSU
(698)
4
R. Higgins
LAT
(687)
5
E. Elliott
OSU
(684)
6
L. Falk
WAS
(642)
7
J. Mixon
OK
(621)
8
T. Taylor
LAT
(579)
9
N. Fitzgerald
MSS
(554)
10
T. Johnson
MD
(512)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Northwestern Wildcats Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
Christian Kirk and the athletic Aggies ride into Houston as a two-point favorite over Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
»
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
»
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
»
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
NFL Draft Headlines
»
James Conner (head) questionable to return
»
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
»
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
»
K.D. Cannon launches self into NFL pool
»
Hearns, Famurewa won't play in bowl game
»
Report: Brad Kaaya set to declare for draft
»
NC State S Josh Jones jumps for draft
»
Armstrong (hamstring) looks doubtful for bowl
»
Rudolph returning to Oklahoma State for 2017
»
Five-star RB Cam Akers opts for Seminoles
»
Randy Edsall hired to be UConn's HC, again
»
Kiffin views QB Hurts as a future 1st rounder
NFL Draft Links
»
DFS College Football Strategy: The Ultimate Guide
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved