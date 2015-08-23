Player Page

Adrian Klemm | Center

Team: UCLA Bruins
Age / DOB:  (39) / 5/21/1977

UCLA fired offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.
Though Klemm is an ace recruiter, this is probably the right move. Not only have his lines struggled the past few years despite ample talent, but the NCAA slapped Klemm with a two-year show-cause order last September for recruiting violations. That foible got him suspended in the spring of 2015. "Adrian is a friend, which makes change difficult sometimes," UCLA coach Jim Mora said in a statement. "But right now, this is what is in the best interest of the program." Jan 16 - 3:24 PM
Source: ESPN
