Adrian Klemm | Center Team: UCLA Bruins Age / DOB: (39) / 5/21/1977

UCLA fired offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. Though Klemm is an ace recruiter, this is probably the right move. Not only have his lines struggled the past few years despite ample talent, but the NCAA slapped Klemm with a two-year show-cause order last September for recruiting violations. That foible got him suspended in the spring of 2015. "Adrian is a friend, which makes change difficult sometimes," UCLA coach Jim Mora said in a statement. "But right now, this is what is in the best interest of the program." Source: ESPN

UCLA offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm was suspended for two games. He also was penalized with additional recruiting restrictions. A five-month investigation connected Klemm to various NCAA violations. The Bruins, in addition, forfeited two official visits in the next year. Klemm will miss games at home against Virginia and on the road at UNLV. Source: NBC's College Football Talk