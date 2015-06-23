Player Page

Deon-Tay McManus | Wide Receiver

Team: Marshall Thundering Herd
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 227

Latest News

Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports that Marshall junior WR Deon-Tay McManus will declare for the NFL Draft.
This news is surprising, as the NFL wasn't exactly clamoring for McManus' announcement. Pauline reported that McManus ultimately decided to opt into the Draft over transferring. While the 6-foot-2, 227-pounder is a stout outside target, his mediocre 40-453-3 line in 2016 was the best he'd ever posted. CBS lists him as the No. 78 receiver prospect in the 2018 class. Jan 4 - 2:54 PM
Source: Tony Pauline on Twitter
More Deon-Tay McManus Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 