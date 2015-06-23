Deon-Tay McManus | Wide Receiver

This news is surprising, as the NFL wasn't exactly clamoring for McManus' announcement. Pauline reported that McManus ultimately decided to opt into the Draft over transferring. While the 6-foot-2, 227-pounder is a stout outside target, his mediocre 40-453-3 line in 2016 was the best he'd ever posted. CBS lists him as the No. 78 receiver prospect in the 2018 class.

Marshall sophomore WR Deon-Tay McManus has a goal of benching 400 pounds and squatting 570 by the time the season starts.

Don't bet against him. He already bench presses 385 and squats 550. The 6-foot-2, 227-pounder can do 24 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. If he'd done so at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, he would have been the class' strongest wide receiver, finishing with one more rep than Sammie Coates of Auburn. McManus has three years of eligibility remaining.