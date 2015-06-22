T.J. McCoy | Center Team: Florida Gators Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 314

Florida junior C T.J. McCoy (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. McCoy (6'1/314) is the second offensive lineman Florida has lost to season-ending injury in as many weeks, joining G Brett Heggie on the casualty list. With the junior set to sit out against UAB and Florida State before the season closes out, junior Tyler Jordan will fill in at center. Source: SEC Country

Florida junior C T.J. McCoy was hospitalized after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. McCoy and his girlfriend were riding on a scooter when they were hit by a car at around 2:00 AM Saturday morning. Both riders were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and property damage. Barring a complication, the 6-foot-1, 314-pound McCoy should be able to participate in summer workouts and subsequent August camp. Source: ESPN.com