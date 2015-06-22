Welcome,
T.J. McCoy | Center
Team:
Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 314
Latest News
Recent News
Florida junior C T.J. McCoy (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
McCoy (6'1/314) is the second offensive lineman Florida has lost to season-ending injury in as many weeks, joining G Brett Heggie on the casualty list. With the junior set to sit out against UAB and Florida State before the season closes out, junior Tyler Jordan will fill in at center.
Nov 14 - 7:23 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Florida junior C T.J. McCoy was hospitalized after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
McCoy and his girlfriend were riding on a scooter when they were hit by a car at around 2:00 AM Saturday morning. Both riders were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and property damage. Barring a complication, the 6-foot-1, 314-pound McCoy should be able to participate in summer workouts and subsequent August camp.
Apr 15 - 12:12 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Former North Carolina State freshman C T.J. McCoy transferred to Florida.
McCoy enrolled early at NCSU but didn't spend much time there. He moved back home last month to be closer to his father, former Gator star Tony McCoy, who has been battling leukemia for four years. "When I came home and I saw my dad’s condition, I thought to myself, ‘I have to be home. I have to be closer to him to help out,'" T.J. McCoy said. "When I saw him at home and saw how he was hurting and struggling, I knew I just had to be home and help out." A two-star recruit, McCoy was granted a hardship waiver and immediate eligibility.
Mon, Jun 22, 2015 10:24:00 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Florida C T.J. McCoy (foot) out for season
Nov 14 - 7:23 PM
Florida C McCoy hospitalized after accident
Apr 15 - 12:12 PM
C McCoy transfers to UF to be closer to dad
Mon, Jun 22, 2015 10:24:00 PM
More T.J. McCoy Player News
Florida Gators Tickets
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 12
Nov 12
LSU's Derrius Guice will look to keep rolling against Tennessee as we break down Week 12's most intriguing match-ups.
