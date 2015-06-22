T.J. McCoy | Center

Player Page

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 314

Florida junior C T.J. McCoy (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
McCoy (6'1/314) is the second offensive lineman Florida has lost to season-ending injury in as many weeks, joining G Brett Heggie on the casualty list. With the junior set to sit out against UAB and Florida State before the season closes out, junior Tyler Jordan will fill in at center. Nov 14 - 7:23 PM
Source: SEC Country
