Matt Rhule | Center

Team: Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:  (41) / 1/31/1975

A lawsuit being levied against Baylor is alleging that 52 rapes were committed by football players over a four-year period.
A Baylor graduate is levying the lawsuit against her former school. Her allegations are troubling to the utmost. She claims that she was raped by a pair of football players in 2013, but even beyond her personal case, she is alleging that 31 football players committed 52 rapes from 2011-2015, including five gang rapes. That's not all. According to the lawsuit, former Baylor OC Kendal Briles (currently at FAU) told one student-athlete in the Dallas area, "Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players." Pepper Hamilton's investigation into the Bears' sexual assault scandal last spring offered noticeably lower numbers than this suit. Baylor has not yet offered comment. This is a developing story. Jan 27 - 5:49 PM
Source: Dallas Morning News
