Matt Rhule | Center Team: Baylor Bears Age / DOB: (41) / 1/31/1975

A lawsuit being levied against Baylor is alleging that 52 rapes were committed by football players over a four-year period. A Baylor graduate is levying the lawsuit against her former school. Her allegations are troubling to the utmost. She claims that she was raped by a pair of football players in 2013, but even beyond her personal case, she is alleging that 31 football players committed 52 rapes from 2011-2015, including five gang rapes. That's not all. According to the lawsuit, former Baylor OC Kendal Briles (currently at FAU) told one student-athlete in the Dallas area, "Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players." Pepper Hamilton's investigation into the Bears' sexual assault scandal last spring offered noticeably lower numbers than this suit. Baylor has not yet offered comment. This is a developing story. Source: Dallas Morning News

ESPN's Brett McMurphy reports that Baylor HC Matt Rhule's contract will run seven years. There is no guarantee that Rhule lives out all seven years of that contract -- coaching is a dangerous business -- but it is set to run through the 2023 season. His Temple teams have posted a combined record of 20-7 over the last two seasons. He will have his work cut out for him in the short term: With National Signing Day less than two months away, Baylor has all of one 2017 commitment under their belt. It isn't out of the question that he could try to lure some of his previous Temple commitments over to the Bears' side of the ledger. Source: Brett McMurphy on Twitter

Baylor hired Temple HC Matt Rhule to replace interim HC Jim Grobe. FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman broke the news Tuesday morning. Rhule's hiring is official, now, complete with statements from the relevant parties. Said AD Mack Rhoades, "When we set out on our search for a new leader of our football program, we wanted a coach who shared our values, who had demonstrated success, who showed a true commitment to the overall student-athlete and who we believed could lead Baylor to a national championship." For his part, Rhule said that he was "truly honored and humbled" to be accepting the job. In his four seasons at Temple, Rhule led his boys to a 28-23 record. He has done fantastic work over the past two seasons, both of the 10-win variety. Perhaps the most problematic aspect of Rhule's hiring is that he does not have any true recruiting presence in the state of Texas. The proper assistant hirings would help him in that arena. Source: baylorbears.com