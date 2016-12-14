De'Andre Johnson | Quarterback Team: Florida Atlantic Owls Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 177

FAU redshirt sophomore QB De'Andre Johnson (undisclosed) was held out of passing drills again during Wednesday’s practice. Johnson continues to battle with an undisclosed nagging injury that’s bothered him for most of August. Owls HC Lane Kiffin expects Johnson to be ready for the Sept. 1 opener against Navy, and he doesn't anticipate the injury lingering into the season. "I think with tomorrow off, and Saturday off as well, before Sunday (when) we really officially Navy practice the majority of practice, I think he’ll be a lot better," Kiffin said. Johnson remains in a three-man battle for the FAU starting QB gig. Source: fauowlaccess.com

Former FSU redshirt freshman QB De'Andre Johnson will transfer to Florida Atlantic. Readers, meet Lane Kiffin's first big acquisition. Johnson spent the past two years at East Mississippi Junior College (yes -- the school featured in the popular Netflix documentary "Last Chance U") after getting dismissed by the Seminoles in August 2015. He will enroll at FAU in January. The 6-foot, 170-pound Johnson, a three-star recruit and the No. 2 pro-style JUCO quarterback in the Class of 2017, has three years of eligibility remaining. The Owls had some of the worst QB play that we saw at the FBS level this year. Consider Johnson the early favorite to start for Kiffin's first Owls squad. Source: 247 Sports

Dismissed FSU freshman QB De'Andre Johnson will play at the JUCO level next season, according to ESPN's Brett McMurphy. As fellow ESPN reporter Joe Schad said almost a month ago, Johnson is headed to East Mississippi Junior College. Former FSU quarterback John Franklin is currently on the roster, so Johnson will sit and learn behind a former Nole. Johnson was dismissed for punching a female at a bar. Source: ESPN