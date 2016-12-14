Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
De'Andre Johnson | Quarterback
Team:
Florida Atlantic Owls
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 177
Latest News
Recent News
FAU redshirt sophomore QB De'Andre Johnson (undisclosed) was held out of passing drills again during Wednesday’s practice.
Johnson continues to battle with an undisclosed nagging injury that’s bothered him for most of August. Owls HC Lane Kiffin expects Johnson to be ready for the Sept. 1 opener against Navy, and he doesn't anticipate the injury lingering into the season. "I think with tomorrow off, and Saturday off as well, before Sunday (when) we really officially Navy practice the majority of practice, I think he’ll be a lot better," Kiffin said. Johnson remains in a three-man battle for the FAU starting QB gig.
Aug 23 - 5:53 PM
Source:
fauowlaccess.com
Former FSU redshirt freshman QB De'Andre Johnson will transfer to Florida Atlantic.
Readers, meet Lane Kiffin's first big acquisition. Johnson spent the past two years at East Mississippi Junior College (yes -- the school featured in the popular Netflix documentary "Last Chance U") after getting dismissed by the Seminoles in August 2015. He will enroll at FAU in January. The 6-foot, 170-pound Johnson, a three-star recruit and the No. 2 pro-style JUCO quarterback in the Class of 2017, has three years of eligibility remaining. The Owls had some of the worst QB play that we saw at the FBS level this year. Consider Johnson the early favorite to start for Kiffin's first Owls squad.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 02:03:00 PM
Source:
247 Sports
Dismissed FSU freshman QB De'Andre Johnson will play at the JUCO level next season, according to ESPN's Brett McMurphy.
As fellow ESPN reporter Joe Schad said almost a month ago, Johnson is headed to East Mississippi Junior College. Former FSU quarterback John Franklin is currently on the roster, so Johnson will sit and learn behind a former Nole. Johnson was dismissed for punching a female at a bar.
Sat, Aug 15, 2015 11:17:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
East Mississippi Junior College has interest in dismissed FSU freshman QB De'Andre Johnson, according to ESPN's Joe Schad.
East Mississippi has won two straight JUCO level championships, and former Seminole QB John Franklin is already on the school's roster. Schad adds Johnson, who was dismissed after a video showed him punching a woman at a bar, could sit out the 2015 season and focus on anger management classes.
Tue, Jul 21, 2015 09:43:00 AM
Source:
Joe Schad on Twitter
FAU QB Johnson (undisclosed) sits again
Aug 23 - 5:53 PM
Stay in your Lane: Kiffin, FAU ink ex-FSU QB
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 02:03:00 PM
Dismissed Noles QB Johnson dropping to JUCO
Sat, Aug 15, 2015 11:17:00 AM
JUCO interested in ex-FSU QB De'Andre Johnson
Tue, Jul 21, 2015 09:43:00 AM
More De'Andre Johnson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida Atlantic Owls Tickets
