De'Andre Johnson | Quarterback

Team: Florida Atlantic Owls
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 177

FAU redshirt sophomore QB De'Andre Johnson (undisclosed) was held out of passing drills again during Wednesday’s practice.
Johnson continues to battle with an undisclosed nagging injury that’s bothered him for most of August. Owls HC Lane Kiffin expects Johnson to be ready for the Sept. 1 opener against Navy, and he doesn't anticipate the injury lingering into the season. "I think with tomorrow off, and Saturday off as well, before Sunday (when) we really officially Navy practice the majority of practice, I think he’ll be a lot better," Kiffin said. Johnson remains in a three-man battle for the FAU starting QB gig. Aug 23 - 5:53 PM
Source: fauowlaccess.com
