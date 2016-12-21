Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Dion Dawkins | Tackle
Team:
Temple Owls
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 4/26/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 315
Latest News
Recent News
NFL.com's Chad Reuter believes Temple OL Dion Dawkins is a first-round talent.
Reuter made the statement after re-watching the Senior Bowl, where Dawkins practiced at both tackle and guard. Many project Dawkins to the inside, displaying athleticism and power as a guard. Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney are other interior prospects drawing first round love.
Feb 8 - 10:46 AM
Source:
Chad Reuter on Twitter
Temple senior T Dion Dawkins accepted an invitation to the Resse's Senior Bowl.
Per ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., Dawkins is a "dominant run blocker from his left tackle spot." The longtime Worldwide Leader scouting mouthpiece believes the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder could rise as high as the first round depending on how he tests out athletically come February's NFL Scouting Combine. Draft insider Tony Pauline was particularly impressed with his work in a September loss to Penn State, noting that Dawkins "looked terrific in pass protection." Pauline sees him as a Day 2 selection.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 05:24:00 PM
Source:
Senior Bowl
ESPN's Mel Kiper says Temple senior T Dion Dawkins is now his new No. 1 senior offensive tackle and further states that the prospect "could make my new Big Board in a couple weeks."
"He's a dominant run blocker from his left tackle spot, which is a rare sight these days," Kiper wrote. "You don't see many throwback run blockers who can explode at the snap and lock onto defenders in the current NFL." Dawkins did so in Temple's win at UCF on Saturday. "Dawkins (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) showed good leg drive and footwork and the ability to get to the second level with ease," Kiper wrote. "He uses his hands well to engage defenders and drive them off the ball. I don't see an issue with him sticking at left tackle in the NFL, and I think he has a chance to be a first-round pick depending on how he works out at the combine.
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 07:15:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
In Saturday's loss to Penn State, Temple senior T Dion Dawkins "displayed a lot of athleticism, footwork and next level skill," writes TFY Draft Insider's Tony Pauline.
"He looked terrific in pass protection, easily sliding off the edge to shut down pass rushers," Pauline wrote. "While Dawkins needs to improve his run blocking strength he looked like the second day pick most scouts stamped him to be." The analyst has long been high on Dawkins.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 04:34:00 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
Reuter: OL Dion Dawkins is a 1st round talent
Feb 8 - 10:46 AM
Temple T Dion Dawkins heading to Senior Bowl
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 05:24:00 PM
Kiper now pegs Dawkins as No. 1 senior OT
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 07:15:00 PM
T Dawkins has Day 2 look against Penn State
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 04:34:00 PM
More Dion Dawkins Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Temple Owls Tickets
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
Thor Nystrom analyzes a recent industry rookie draft in which he ended up with John Ross, Cooper Kupp and Mitch Trubisky.
