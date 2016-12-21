Dion Dawkins | Tackle

Reuter made the statement after re-watching the Senior Bowl, where Dawkins practiced at both tackle and guard. Many project Dawkins to the inside, displaying athleticism and power as a guard. Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney are other interior prospects drawing first round love.

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Temple senior T Dion Dawkins is now his new No. 1 senior offensive tackle and further states that the prospect "could make my new Big Board in a couple weeks."

"He's a dominant run blocker from his left tackle spot, which is a rare sight these days," Kiper wrote. "You don't see many throwback run blockers who can explode at the snap and lock onto defenders in the current NFL." Dawkins did so in Temple's win at UCF on Saturday. "Dawkins (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) showed good leg drive and footwork and the ability to get to the second level with ease," Kiper wrote. "He uses his hands well to engage defenders and drive them off the ball. I don't see an issue with him sticking at left tackle in the NFL, and I think he has a chance to be a first-round pick depending on how he works out at the combine.