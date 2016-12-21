Player Page

Dion Dawkins | Tackle

Team: Temple Owls
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/26/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 315

NFL.com's Chad Reuter believes Temple OL Dion Dawkins is a first-round talent.
Reuter made the statement after re-watching the Senior Bowl, where Dawkins practiced at both tackle and guard. Many project Dawkins to the inside, displaying athleticism and power as a guard. Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney are other interior prospects drawing first round love. Feb 8 - 10:46 AM
Source: Chad Reuter on Twitter
