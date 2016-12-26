Budda Baker | Safety

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
Zimmer: Bradford 'earned the right' to start
Report: Vince Wilfork considering retirement
Tomlin: Ladarius still in protocol, may play
'Solid chance' Garcon not back with Redskins
Rex to Pegula: If you are firing me, do it
Shocker: Ravens will retain OC Mornhinweg
GM has 'no concerns' about Kuechly's health
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Marc Gasol (ankle) says he'll play on Tuesday
Marco Belinelli (ankle) questionable vs. OKC
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) doubtful Wed
James Johnson (illness) is a GTD for Tuesday
Dwyane Wade (knee) will be a GTD on Wednesday
Goran Dragic (back) expected to play Tuesday
George Hill (concussion) ruled out Tuesday
Kyrie Irving (hamstring) questionable for Wed
George Hill (concussion) doubtful for Tuesday
Sergio Rodriguez (ankle) ruled out Tuesday
Marcus Smart (illness) questionable for Tues
Rudy Gay (hip) questionable for Tuesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth from IR
Alexander Steen tops 500 career points
Chicago sends Tyler Motte to the AHL
Stamkos making progress, off of crutches
Ryan Miller stops 24 in win over Avs
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
NJ G Cory Schneider rebounds with shutout
Travis Zajac not playing vs. BOS on Monday
Johan Larsson is done for the 2016-17 season
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
Oklahoma RB Perine declares for the NFL draft
Patrick Mahomes joins growing 2017 QB class
Pauline expects Vea to return to Washington
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Zaha to join Ivory Coast after Tuesday's game
Moyes to check on injured trio
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Budda Baker | Safety
Team:
Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 176
Latest News
Recent News
Washington junior S Budda Baker will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Along with Baker, WR John Ross, CB Sidney Jones and DL Elijah Qualls are also leaving Washington to pursue their NFL dreams. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Baker is coming off his beefiest statistical season to date, one which included 70 tackles (9.5 for loss), two interceptions and five passes defended in 14 games. Size questions could potentially ding Baker come the draft, but in the same light, he has previously drawn comps to successful undersized safeties Earl Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu from NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah. Baker should see first- or early-second round interest.
Jan 3 - 2:32 PM
Source:
Kyle Bonagura on Twitter
Alabama HC Nick Saban compared Washington's defense to that of the Seattle Seahawks.
Saban is a skilled practitioner of buttering up the opposition, but he is spot on, here. Said CFB's reigning kingpin, "They're sort of a little bit Seattle Seahawk-like in the fact that we're gonna do what we do and we're gonna do it really well. They do a great job of executing the things that they play. They do a great job of breaking on the ball." CB Sidney Jones and S Budda Baker are both potential Day 1 selections in the draft (should they declare), though Baker's size (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) could be cause for him to slip into the second or third round. We understand why Alabama is favored by double-digits in their upcoming New Year's Eve date with the Huskies, but they are a far tougher opponent -- on both sides of the ball -- than Bama's Playoff-opening 2015 dance partner in Michigan State. "They're very good, they have length at corner, they're very good cover guys," Saban said.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:02:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter notes that Washington junior S Budda Baker "mirrored receivers perfectly" during the Pac-12 Championship Game.
"Even though Baker is not very big (listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds)," Reuter wrote, "there's no doubting his tackling ability and physicality. He will come into the play hard and wrap up whenever possible." Baker's 2016 campaign through 13 games has seen him record 64 tackles (8.5 for loss), two sacks and a pair of interceptions. Reuter colleague Daniel Jeremiah has comped the Washington standout to Earl Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu, similarly undersized safeties now in the NFL.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 02:45:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Washington junior S Budda Baker "is an undersized safety in the mold of Earl Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu," writes NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah.
In Washington's Rd. 1 Playoff matchup against Alabama, Baker will square off against stud TE O.J. Howard. "These are two of my favorite players in the country and they'll see plenty of each other in this matchup," Jeremiah wrote. "[Baker] He has the athleticism to match up with Howard but his lack of height could be an issue."
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 03:20:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Jan 3 - 2:32 PM
Saban: Sleep on Huskies secondary at own risk
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 03:02:00 PM
Budda Baker shines during Pac-12 title tilt
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 02:45:00 PM
S Baker comes from Thomas, Mathieu mold
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 03:20:00 PM
More Budda Baker Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Cook
FSU
(900)
2
D. Watson
CLE
(795)
3
C. McCaffrey
STA
(693)
4
L. Jackson
LOU
(685)
5
B. Scarbrough
AL
(684)
6
J. Butt
MCH
(658)
7
M. Garrett
TAM
(637)
8
B. Kaaya
MIA
(595)
9
J. Conner
PIT
(593)
10
J. Barrett
OSU
(590)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Washington Huskies Tickets
Headlines
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
Western Michigan (+8.5) attempts to finish undefeated by beating Wisconsin, while the must-see Rose Bowl features USC (-7) against Penn State.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
»
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
»
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
»
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
»
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
»
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
»
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
»
Oklahoma RB Perine declares for the NFL draft
»
Patrick Mahomes joins growing 2017 QB class
»
Pauline expects Vea to return to Washington
»
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
»
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
»
Sean White's father says QB has broken arm
»
Chris Godwin brings bite with 9-187-2 line
NFL Draft Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved