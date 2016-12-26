Budda Baker | Safety

Player Page

Team: Washington Huskies
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 176

Washington junior S Budda Baker will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Along with Baker, WR John Ross, CB Sidney Jones and DL Elijah Qualls are also leaving Washington to pursue their NFL dreams. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Baker is coming off his beefiest statistical season to date, one which included 70 tackles (9.5 for loss), two interceptions and five passes defended in 14 games. Size questions could potentially ding Baker come the draft, but in the same light, he has previously drawn comps to successful undersized safeties Earl Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu from NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah. Baker should see first- or early-second round interest. Jan 3 - 2:32 PM
