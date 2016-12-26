Budda Baker | Safety Team: Washington Huskies Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 176

Washington junior S Budda Baker will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Along with Baker, WR John Ross, CB Sidney Jones and DL Elijah Qualls are also leaving Washington to pursue their NFL dreams. For his part, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Baker is coming off his beefiest statistical season to date, one which included 70 tackles (9.5 for loss), two interceptions and five passes defended in 14 games. Size questions could potentially ding Baker come the draft, but in the same light, he has previously drawn comps to successful undersized safeties Earl Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu from NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah. Baker should see first- or early-second round interest. Source: Kyle Bonagura on Twitter

Alabama HC Nick Saban compared Washington's defense to that of the Seattle Seahawks. Saban is a skilled practitioner of buttering up the opposition, but he is spot on, here. Said CFB's reigning kingpin, "They're sort of a little bit Seattle Seahawk-like in the fact that we're gonna do what we do and we're gonna do it really well. They do a great job of executing the things that they play. They do a great job of breaking on the ball." CB Sidney Jones and S Budda Baker are both potential Day 1 selections in the draft (should they declare), though Baker's size (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) could be cause for him to slip into the second or third round. We understand why Alabama is favored by double-digits in their upcoming New Year's Eve date with the Huskies, but they are a far tougher opponent -- on both sides of the ball -- than Bama's Playoff-opening 2015 dance partner in Michigan State. "They're very good, they have length at corner, they're very good cover guys," Saban said. Source: NFL.com

NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter notes that Washington junior S Budda Baker "mirrored receivers perfectly" during the Pac-12 Championship Game. "Even though Baker is not very big (listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds)," Reuter wrote, "there's no doubting his tackling ability and physicality. He will come into the play hard and wrap up whenever possible." Baker's 2016 campaign through 13 games has seen him record 64 tackles (8.5 for loss), two sacks and a pair of interceptions. Reuter colleague Daniel Jeremiah has comped the Washington standout to Earl Thomas and Tyrann Mathieu, similarly undersized safeties now in the NFL. Source: NFL.com