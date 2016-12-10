Pat Elflein | Center Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 300

Ohio State C Pat Elflein is scheduled to visit the Vikings this week, according to beat writer Darren Wolfson. Elflein is viewed as the second best center on the board, depending on where Forrest Lamp is projected. Elflein is a longtime starter at both guard and center, displaying outstanding tape against a number of top Big Ten defensive linemen. Elflein, however, tested in the 2nd percentile, which brings into question if he is an NFL caliber athlete. However, there are examples of low percentiles succeeding on the interior. Source: Darren Wolfson on Twitter

Ohio State redshirt senior C/G Pat Elflein was named the winner of the Rimington Trophy. The Rimington is awarded annually to the nation's best center. Elfein transitioned over to center from guard during the offseason, a transition which has gone over like gangbusters. Near the end of November, an NFC West scout forwarded the opinion that the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder could be a Zack Martin-esque instant-impact at the NFL level. Elflein has first-round potential. Source: CBS Sports

An NFC West scout says Ohio State redshirt senior C/G Pat Elflein "could have the same fast impact on a[n NFL] team's running game that Zack Martin had in Dallas." "You are getting a guy who will be great for your locker room and will get the rest of the offensive line on board," he said. "I think he could have the same fast impact on a team's running game that Zack Martin had in Dallas. Safe draft pick to me." Elflein moved from guard to center prior to the season. Martin, of course, moved from tackle to guard when he entered the NFL. Lance Zierlein believes Elflein "has a chance to be a first-round pick." Source: NFL.com