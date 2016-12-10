Welcome,
Pat Elflein | Center
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 300
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio State C Pat Elflein is scheduled to visit the Vikings this week, according to beat writer Darren Wolfson.
Elflein is viewed as the second best center on the board, depending on where Forrest Lamp is projected. Elflein is a longtime starter at both guard and center, displaying outstanding tape against a number of top Big Ten defensive linemen. Elflein, however, tested in the 2nd percentile, which brings into question if he is an NFL caliber athlete. However, there are examples of low percentiles succeeding on the interior.
Apr 3 - 10:15 AM
Source:
Darren Wolfson on Twitter
Ohio State redshirt senior C/G Pat Elflein was named the winner of the Rimington Trophy.
The Rimington is awarded annually to the nation's best center. Elfein transitioned over to center from guard during the offseason, a transition which has gone over like gangbusters. Near the end of November, an NFC West scout forwarded the opinion that the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder could be a Zack Martin-esque instant-impact at the NFL level. Elflein has first-round potential.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 03:03:00 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
An NFC West scout says Ohio State redshirt senior C/G Pat Elflein "could have the same fast impact on a[n NFL] team's running game that Zack Martin had in Dallas."
"You are getting a guy who will be great for your locker room and will get the rest of the offensive line on board," he said. "I think he could have the same fast impact on a team's running game that Zack Martin had in Dallas. Safe draft pick to me." Elflein moved from guard to center prior to the season. Martin, of course, moved from tackle to guard when he entered the NFL. Lance Zierlein believes Elflein "has a chance to be a first-round pick."
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 02:06:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz is not concerned about Ohio State redshirt senior Pat Elflein's transition to center, writing that the prospect "should not only be one of the top centers in the country this year but also one of the most-coveted interior line prospects in next year’s draft."
Eflein is moving from right guard, where he spent the past two seasons. PFF ranked him no worse than No. 12 among guards each of the past two years in run blocking. OSU's line shuffling comes on the heels of losing tackles Taylor Decker and Chase Farris and center Jacoby Boren. Eflein has made 42 consecutive starts and will now be asked to make line calls.
Tue, May 17, 2016 05:41:00 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus
Pat Elflein visiting the Vikings this week
Apr 3 - 10:15 AM
OSU's Pat Elfein takes home Rimington Trophy
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 03:03:00 PM
Elflein could have Martin-like run gm. impact
Wed, Nov 30, 2016 02:06:00 PM
Pat Eflein should be top-shelf C immediately
Tue, May 17, 2016 05:41:00 PM
More Pat Elflein Player News
Mock Draft IV
Apr 3
Apr 3
Haason Reddick in the top 10? The Lions adding another receiver at No. 21? Josh Norris reveals the fourth version of his 2017 NFL Mock Draft.
