Player Page

Pat Elflein | Center

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 300

Latest News

Recent News

Ohio State C Pat Elflein is scheduled to visit the Vikings this week, according to beat writer Darren Wolfson.
Elflein is viewed as the second best center on the board, depending on where Forrest Lamp is projected. Elflein is a longtime starter at both guard and center, displaying outstanding tape against a number of top Big Ten defensive linemen. Elflein, however, tested in the 2nd percentile, which brings into question if he is an NFL caliber athlete. However, there are examples of low percentiles succeeding on the interior. Apr 3 - 10:15 AM
Source: Darren Wolfson on Twitter
More Pat Elflein Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 