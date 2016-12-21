Player Page

ArDarius Stewart | Wide Receiver

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 204

Alabama beat writer Matt Zenitz reports redshirt junior WR ArDarius Stewart will likely enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Stewart posted 54 catches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns while specializing in speed and big play ability. He was a focal point of the Alabama offense over the last few years, forcing defenses to stay honest laterally with motion and jet sweeps, while also having the skills to hit them vertically. Jan 12 - 9:55 AM
Source: AL.com
