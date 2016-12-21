ArDarius Stewart | Wide Receiver Team: Alabama Crimson Tide Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 204

Alabama beat writer Matt Zenitz reports redshirt junior WR ArDarius Stewart will likely enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Stewart posted 54 catches for 864 yards and eight touchdowns while specializing in speed and big play ability. He was a focal point of the Alabama offense over the last few years, forcing defenses to stay honest laterally with motion and jet sweeps, while also having the skills to hit them vertically. Source: AL.com

Alabama HC Nick Saban indicated that redshirt junior WR ArDarius Stewart has been limited in practice due to a pulled muscle. Stewart dealt with a knee injury at times during the 2016 campaign, but it is unknown if his current pulled muscle is in any way related to that concern. His status for the Tide's New Year's Eve CFB semifinal showdown with Washington in the Peach Bowl figures to clarify as that contest crests over the horizon next week. In 10 games this season, the 6-foot-1, 204-pound wideout served as Alabama's most consistent receiver (sorry, Calvin Ridley), catching 52 passes for 816 yards (15.7 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns. Source: Marq Burnett on Twitter

Alabama redshirt junior WR ArDarius Stewart caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-12 win over Auburn. Stewart was punished with a one-game suspension for reasons unknown a week ago, sitting out a win over Chattanooga. He came back from that doghouse stay to smash into Auburn like a meteor in the Iron Bowl. In a game where neither team was particularly sharp on offense (Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions, Auburn quarterbacks completed seven total passes), the 6-foot-1, 204-pound Stewart proved to be the game's offensive star. His touchdown came on a sideline-dancer in which he stayed in bounds and made a series of big boy cuts to score from 38 yards out midway through the third quarter. In his last two games played (with that Chattanooga suspension wedged in-between), Stewart has caught 18 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns.