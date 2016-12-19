Player Page

Desmond King | Cornerback

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/14/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200

Iowa CB Desmond King says he’s willing to move to safety.
King spent his decorated Iowa career at corner. Luke Easterling's report at Draftwire also featured the tidbit of King telling Easterling that the Baltimore Ravens "seemed like a perfect fit" for his game while "likening his connection with their staff to the relationship he has with his Hawkeye coaches." King measured in at a disappointing 5-foot-10 at the Senior Bowl. "His ball skills and toughness make him a successful cover man, but his willingness to mix it up in the box against the run set him apart from this year’s corner class," Easterling wrote. "King’s best traits would also make him a playmaker at safety, and his lack of ideal size and elite speed could move him to that spot." King won the Thorpe Award as a junior. Jan 27 - 12:45 PM
Source: Draftwire
