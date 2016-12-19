Desmond King | Cornerback Team: Iowa Hawkeyes Age / DOB: (22) / 12/14/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 200

Iowa CB Desmond King says he’s willing to move to safety. King spent his decorated Iowa career at corner. Luke Easterling's report at Draftwire also featured the tidbit of King telling Easterling that the Baltimore Ravens "seemed like a perfect fit" for his game while "likening his connection with their staff to the relationship he has with his Hawkeye coaches." King measured in at a disappointing 5-foot-10 at the Senior Bowl. "His ball skills and toughness make him a successful cover man, but his willingness to mix it up in the box against the run set him apart from this year’s corner class," Easterling wrote. "King’s best traits would also make him a playmaker at safety, and his lack of ideal size and elite speed could move him to that spot." King won the Thorpe Award as a junior. Source: Draftwire

Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo writes that "there are still some questions about [Iowa CB Desmond King's] ability to hold up in press coverage." King is on hand for the Senior Bowl this week. Palazzolo sees this as a prime opportunity for the standout Iowa corner to ease concerns about his work in press coverage. Wrote the PFF analyst, "the Senior Bowl is a perfect week for King to prove his doubters wrong with a strong showing in one-on-ones and team drills." The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder finished with an 86.2 overall grade on PFF this past season, good for 14th in the country. Pro Football Focus slots him in as the No. 10 prospect in this draft class on their current board. Source: Pro Football Focus

One NFL team has moved Iowa senior DB Desmond King to safety because "he can’t run." The scout told Bob McGinn about the position switch. It is still early in the draft process, before all star games and prospect workouts, but you can assume other teams have done the same thing. King has 10 interceptions to his name over the last two years, and his production in 2015 landed him All-American honors. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel