Charles Harris | Defensive End

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox, Bradley avoid arbitration at $3.6M
Padres nearing contract with Trevor Cahill
Mariners, Segura avoid arb with $6.2 mil deal
Angels, Espinosa avoid arbitration at $5.425M
Mets and Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
Report: Broncos finalizing deal with OC McCoy
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Porzingis (Achilles) questionable for Sunday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) uncertain for Friday
Devin Booker scores 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points on 13 FGAs
Pau Gasol makes all 9 FGAs, scores 22 points
Tyreke Evans busts out with 29 points vs. BK
Terrence Jones goes off with 24 points in win
Donuts: Motiejunas goes 0-of-7 on FGAs
Reggie Jackson is starting vs. GSW
Brandon Ingram will play on Thursday night
Lance Thomas will start on Thursday night
Brandon Ingram sprains wrist, getting X-ray
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Connor McDavid first to hit the 50-point mark
Jake Muzzin scores Kings past Blues
John Gibson picks up 17th win
Henrik Zetterberg scores 2 pts in loss to DAL
John Klingberg nets game-winner vs. DET
Eric Staal has three-point night vs. Habs
Tuukka Rask exits game with upper-body injury
Roman Josi injured in win over Bruins
Evander Kane scores in loss to Lightning
Ondrej Palat scores 2G, 1A in win over BUF
Sean Couturier nets 2 points in shootout win
Rick Nash to return vs. Maple Leafs on Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gerhart to make record 30th start at Daytona
Weatherman running 10 ARCA races in MMM's #78
Cornett-Ching rescues Moose in time for test
Lira tests at Daytona in prep for track debut
Hayley not returning to ThorSport for 2017
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Schefter: 3 execs say Watson lands in top 16
McShay ranks Charles Harris at No. 15 overall
Jeremiah hasn't found team with Watson in 1st
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clement makes 1st signing in winger Narsingh
Schneiderlin in contention to start v. City
Everton gets major injury boost with trio fit
Kompany passed fit for Man City
De Bruyne, Sane cleared for return
Collins in contention after lengthy layoff
Ndidi could make his PL debut against Chelsea
Ulloa likely to miss clash with Chelsea
Boro receive Valdes boost ahead of WK21
Karanka provides updates on squad fitness
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Charles Harris | Defensive End
Team:
Missouri Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 260
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Todd McShay ranks Missouri edge rusher Charles Harris as the No. 15 overall prospect in the draft.
"A twitchy athlete off the edge, Harris is just scratching the surface as a pass-rusher. If he adds some bulk to his frame, watch out," McShay wrote. Harris' name kind of gets lost in the shuffle among edge rushers in the 2017 class, but a first round pick is definitely in play.
Jan 13 - 10:02 AM
Source:
ESPN
At least one NFL scout views Missouri edge rusher Charles Harris as a first round prospect.
"He’s long, got get-off, athletic," the scout told Packers beat writer Bob McGinn. Harris received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board last year before returning to school for one more year. He is not always mentioned among the top defenders in college football, but the NFL certainly notices Harris' ability.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 10:47:00 AM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Missouri DE Charles Harris received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee a year ago before opting to return to school.
Harris declared for the Draft earlier this week, presumably with his heart set on being taken in the first round. The fourth-year junior wasn't the same player early on this fall in the Tigers' new defensive scheme -- causing Harris to speculate how his draft stock could be affected -- but he came on late. Harris had nine sacks this season, with 5.5 of them coming in November.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 03:49:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Missouri redshirt junior DE Charles Harris declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.
In a statement, HC Barry Odom said, "I wish we could have another year with Charles leading our program, but there's no question in my mind that he's ready for the next level." Not everybody is as certain as his coach. In early November NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter cautioned that the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder hasn't proven "he has the quickness and bend to reach the quarterback consistently against college tackles," the obvious insinuation being that he is not NFL-ready in that aspect of his game. This past season, Harris has registered 61 tackles (12.0 for loss), nine sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He is coming off a 2015 campaign in which he recorded a whopping 18.5 tackles for loss.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 07:09:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
McShay ranks Charles Harris at No. 15 overall
Jan 13 - 10:02 AM
Scout views DE Charles Harris as 1st rounder
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 10:47:00 AM
Advisory board gave Harris Rd 2 grade last yr
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 03:49:00 PM
Missouri DE Charles Harris declares for draft
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 07:09:00 PM
More Charles Harris Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Watson
CLE
(1349)
2
B. Scarbrough
AL
(975)
3
M. Trubisky
UNC
(878)
4
M. Williams
CLE
(744)
5
O. Howard
AL
(624)
6
W. Gallman
CLE
(614)
7
J. Smith-Schuster
USC
(586)
8
D. Barnett
TEN
(534)
9
J. Jefferson
BAY
(529)
10
J. Hurts
AL
(512)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Missouri Tigers Tickets
Headlines
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
Josh Norris offers his first attempt at predicting the first 32 picks in April's 2017 NFL Draft.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
»
National Championship preview
Jan 9
»
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
»
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
»
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
»
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Schefter: 3 execs say Watson lands in top 16
»
McShay ranks Charles Harris at No. 15 overall
»
Jeremiah hasn't found team with Watson in 1st
»
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
»
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
»
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
»
Coaches supporting December signing day
»
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
»
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
»
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
»
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
»
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved