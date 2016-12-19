Player Page

Charles Harris | Defensive End

Team: Missouri Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 260

ESPN's Todd McShay ranks Missouri edge rusher Charles Harris as the No. 15 overall prospect in the draft.
"A twitchy athlete off the edge, Harris is just scratching the surface as a pass-rusher. If he adds some bulk to his frame, watch out," McShay wrote. Harris' name kind of gets lost in the shuffle among edge rushers in the 2017 class, but a first round pick is definitely in play. Jan 13 - 10:02 AM
Source: ESPN
