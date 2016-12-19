Charles Harris | Defensive End Team: Missouri Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 260

ESPN's Todd McShay ranks Missouri edge rusher Charles Harris as the No. 15 overall prospect in the draft. "A twitchy athlete off the edge, Harris is just scratching the surface as a pass-rusher. If he adds some bulk to his frame, watch out," McShay wrote. Harris' name kind of gets lost in the shuffle among edge rushers in the 2017 class, but a first round pick is definitely in play. Source: ESPN

At least one NFL scout views Missouri edge rusher Charles Harris as a first round prospect. "He’s long, got get-off, athletic," the scout told Packers beat writer Bob McGinn. Harris received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board last year before returning to school for one more year. He is not always mentioned among the top defenders in college football, but the NFL certainly notices Harris' ability. Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Missouri DE Charles Harris received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee a year ago before opting to return to school. Harris declared for the Draft earlier this week, presumably with his heart set on being taken in the first round. The fourth-year junior wasn't the same player early on this fall in the Tigers' new defensive scheme -- causing Harris to speculate how his draft stock could be affected -- but he came on late. Harris had nine sacks this season, with 5.5 of them coming in November. Source: NFL.com