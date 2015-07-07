Player Page

Michael Irvin Jr. | Wide Receiver

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200

Miami sophomore TE Michael Irvin Jr. was suspended indefinitely.
"Irvin just hasn't done what he's supposed to do off the field and until he does, we won't let him play," head coach Mark Richt said. Irvin Jr. previously served a one-game suspension in the Russell Athletic Bowl last year. A backup TE, Irvin Jr. has three catches for 39 yards on the year. Oct 23 - 12:54 PM
Source: 247 Sports
