Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Braves decline club option on R.A. Dickey
Braves exercise 2018 option on Flowers
Mets officially name Callaway as next manager
Nats to interview Dave Martinez for manager
Rich Hill will start Game 2 of World Series
Red Sox announce hiring of Cora as manager
Keuchel will start Game 1 of World Series
Verlander named AL Championship Series MVP
Morton, Astros shut out Yankees in Game 7 win
Seager (back) still up in air for WS Game 1
Yankees keep lineup static for ALCS Game 7
Bregman moves up in lineup for Astros in G7
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
KSU QB Ertz (knee) progressing in rehab
Hurricanes suspend TE Irvin Jr. indefinitely
Kentucky game is 'critical' for Butch to stay
Texas QB Ehlinger did not practice on Sunday
Jacques Patrick likely out for rest of season
Report: Georgia Southern fires HC Summers
Notre Dame joins top-10 in fresh AP poll
Sam Darnold (ankle) unconcerned by injury
Virginia hires Carla Williams to serve as AD
Arkansas RB Hayden (leg) could miss time
QB Ta'amu likely to take over for Patterson
Ole Miss QB Patterson (knee) out for the year
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pochettino quick to calm Kane injury fears
Record crowd watches Kane legend grow, 4-1
Lovren has a nightmare, yanked early in loss
Gana sees red as Everton are blown out
Arsenal come back for big win at Goodison
Vokes left out of squad due to ab strain
Boufal slalom run nets Saints a win
Citizen attack too much for Burnley to handle
Leicester City ends six-match winless spell
Big 3 points for Bournemouth at Stoke
Brilliant Terriers shock Manchester United
Manchester United stunned by Huddersfield
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Michael Irvin Jr. | Wide Receiver
Team:
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Miami sophomore TE Michael Irvin Jr. was suspended indefinitely.
"Irvin just hasn't done what he's supposed to do off the field and until he does, we won't let him play," head coach Mark Richt said. Irvin Jr. previously served a one-game suspension in the Russell Athletic Bowl last year. A backup TE, Irvin Jr. has three catches for 39 yards on the year.
Oct 23 - 12:54 PM
Source:
247 Sports
Three-star 2016 WR recruit Michael Irvin Jr. committed to Miami.
Irvin Jr. is obviously following in his father's footsteps with this choice. The elder Irvin wore number 47 as a receiver, something we hope young Michael does not continue. Irvin Jr.'s first season will be Brad Kaaya's junior season.
Tue, Jul 7, 2015 09:58:00 AM
Source:
247 Sports
Hurricanes suspend TE Irvin Jr. indefinitely
Oct 23 - 12:54 PM
WR recruit Michael Irvin Jr. commits to Miami
Tue, Jul 7, 2015 09:58:00 AM
More Michael Irvin Jr. Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Oct 22
SMU WR Trey Quinn has exploded in recent weeks and could go off again on Saturday. That and more in this week's match-ups rundown.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
»
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
»
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
»
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
»
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
NFL Draft Headlines
»
KSU QB Ertz (knee) progressing in rehab
»
Hurricanes suspend TE Irvin Jr. indefinitely
»
Kentucky game is 'critical' for Butch to stay
»
Texas QB Ehlinger did not practice on Sunday
»
Jacques Patrick likely out for rest of season
»
Report: Georgia Southern fires HC Summers
»
Notre Dame joins top-10 in fresh AP poll
»
Sam Darnold (ankle) unconcerned by injury
»
Virginia hires Carla Williams to serve as AD
»
Arkansas RB Hayden (leg) could miss time
»
QB Ta'amu likely to take over for Patterson
»
Ole Miss QB Patterson (knee) out for the year
