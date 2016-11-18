Player Page

Doroland Dorceus | Running Back

Team: Memphis Tigers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 205

Memphis HC Mike Norvell indicated after Thursday's game against Louisiana-Monroe that redshirt junior RB Doroland Dorceus had "a tweak."
Dorceus received only two carries in the contest and was essentially not involved in the game plan. His backups, Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor, combined for 300 yards rushing in the 37-29 win. We still think Memphis intends to start Dorceus this fall, but this is certainly a situation to monitor. Sep 1 - 3:14 PM
Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal
