Doroland Dorceus | Running Back Team: Memphis Tigers Age / DOB: (23) / 6/24/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 205

Memphis HC Mike Norvell indicated after Thursday's game against Louisiana-Monroe that redshirt junior RB Doroland Dorceus had "a tweak." Dorceus received only two carries in the contest and was essentially not involved in the game plan. His backups, Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor, combined for 300 yards rushing in the 37-29 win. We still think Memphis intends to start Dorceus this fall, but this is certainly a situation to monitor. Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal

Memphis redshirt junior RB Doroland Dorceus rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Friday's 34-7 win over Cincinnati. All Memphis in this one. They jumped out to a 13-0 advantage after one quarter, with Dorceus scoring on a short touchdown run in between a pair of Tiger field goals. Dorceus would score his second touchdown -- from eight yards out -- with 1:28 remaining in the first half. That gave his squad a 27-0 lead hitting the locker room for the intermission. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound redshirt junior averaged 5.1 YPC with a long run of 16 yards. Through 11 games, he has now rushed for 704 yards and eight touchdowns.

Memphis redshirt junior RB Doroland Dorceus rushed for 81 yards on seven carries in Friday's 24-14 win over Tulane. Dorceus ripped off a long run of 61 yards to account for the bulk of his ground work. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder also caught one pass for 18 yards. After a slow start to the campaign -- 62 yards rushing through the first two games -- Dorceus has come on of late. Including Friday's contest, he has tallied at least 70 yards rushing in four consecutive games. Alas, Friday's win marked the first time this season he has failed to score a touchdown.