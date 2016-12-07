Player Page

DaeSean Hamilton | Wide Receiver

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211

Penn State redshirt senior WR DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 45-14 win over Indiana.
Hamilton rolled via an eight-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, a 24-yard scoring catch in the third quarter and a four-quarter capper on the beautiful statistical day with a 16-yard touchdown on a trick-play pass from Saquon Barkley. This was, by far, Hamilton's best game of the season. He had been held under 50 yards receiving in each of Penn State's last three games prior to showing up big on Saturday. Sep 30 - 7:26 PM
