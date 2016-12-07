DaeSean Hamilton | Wide Receiver Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Age / DOB: (22) / 3/10/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 211

Penn State redshirt senior WR DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 45-14 win over Indiana. Hamilton rolled via an eight-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, a 24-yard scoring catch in the third quarter and a four-quarter capper on the beautiful statistical day with a 16-yard touchdown on a trick-play pass from Saquon Barkley. This was, by far, Hamilton's best game of the season. He had been held under 50 yards receiving in each of Penn State's last three games prior to showing up big on Saturday.

Penn State HC James Franklin said of redshirt senior WR DaeSean Hamilton, "I think he’s gonna have a huge year for us." Franklin referred to Hamilton as being "as polished and productive of a wideout as I’ve been around in a camp setting." The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder logged a 36-506-1 receiving line last season while playing second fiddle to Chris Godwin. Godwin is no longer on roster, leaving Hamilton to take over the mantle as the team's lead wideout. Saeed Blacknall and DeAndre Thompkins are also expected to see plenty of targets from QB Trace McSorley as the Nittany Lions look to carry over the momentum from their run to the Rose Bowl in 2016. Source: Scout.com

Penn State redshirt senior WR DaeSean Hamilton will replace Tampa Bay Buccaneers third-round pick Chris Godwin as the Nittany Lions' No. 1 receiver. Hamilton caught 34 passes for 506 yards over 13 starts for the Nittany Lions last year in a secondary role. With Godwin gone, Hamilton will become the go-to target for QB Trace McSorley. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Hamilton led the Big Ten with 82 catches as a freshman but had only 79 receptions over the past two years combined. Source: NFL.com