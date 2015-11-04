Player Page

Malik Rosier | Quarterback

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 212

Miami named redshirt junior QB Malik Rosier the starter.
Hurricanes coach Mark Richt announced the news Tuesday. Rosier won the derby to replace Brad Kaaya (now with the Detroit Lions) over N'Kosi Perry and Evan Shirreffs. Rosier barely played last year, throwing only four passes. He's made one start at Miami; the famous win over Duke in 2015 in which Miami needed eight laterals on the final kickoff return for the game-winning touchdown. We see Rosier as something of a caretaker. Perry is the favorite to be Miami's starting quarterback at the end of the season. Aug 22 - 12:28 PM
Source: ESPN
