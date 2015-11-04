Malik Rosier | Quarterback Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 212

Miami named redshirt junior QB Malik Rosier the starter. Hurricanes coach Mark Richt announced the news Tuesday. Rosier won the derby to replace Brad Kaaya (now with the Detroit Lions) over N'Kosi Perry and Evan Shirreffs. Rosier barely played last year, throwing only four passes. He's made one start at Miami; the famous win over Duke in 2015 in which Miami needed eight laterals on the final kickoff return for the game-winning touchdown. We see Rosier as something of a caretaker. Perry is the favorite to be Miami's starting quarterback at the end of the season. Source: ESPN

Miami football coach Mark Richt says he'll hold an open competition to find Brad Kaaya's successor. "Everybody has got a shot at it," Richt said. "I really can’t make a comment about kids that aren’t on our campus that have not signed. But we are definitely excited about competition. That tends to bring out the best in people." We'd install redshirt sophomore QB Malik Rosier as the early favorite. Rosier will compete with a host of signal-callers including rising redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs, rising redshirt freshman Jack Allison, a former four-star recruit, and incoming four-star prospect N’Kosi Perry of Ocala Vanguard. Source: Miami Herald

Miami HC Larry Scott is confident redshirt freshman QB Malik Rosier (bruised midsection) will play against Virginia. Great news there, because Brad Kaaya (concussion) remains questionable to take the field versus the Cavaliers. Rosier proved last week to be a capable fill-in, completing 20-of-29 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 30-27 upset win over Duke. Source: Matt Porter on Twitter