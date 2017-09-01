Player Page

Kerryon Johnson | Running Back

Team: Auburn Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195

Latest News

Recent News

Auburn senior RB Kerryon Johnson (hamstring) will not play on Saturday when the Tigers take on Clemson.
Johnson hurt the hamstring in the second quarter in last week's game against Georgia Southern, but was hobbled all spring and summer. The Tigers do get Kamryn Pettway back from suspension, and you should expect a larger workload for Kam Martin with Johnson unable to go. Sep 9 - 6:22 PM
Source: Brandon Marcello on Twitter
More Kerryon Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 