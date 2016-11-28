Shelton Gibson | Wide Receiver Team: West Virginia Mountaineers Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 188

West Virginia redshirt sophomore WR Shelton Gibson declared for the NFL Draft. Gibson indicated that he had received "favorable feedback from the NFL," but we haven't heard what he was told. Gibson is gifted, but raw and unrefined. The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder is a burner who can take the top off of defenses, but he ran a limited route tree in college and will have to rely on his pro coaches to teach him the finer points of the position. For those reasons, we would have advised him to return to school (though Gibson may have felt compelled to jump into this weak crop of receivers). He had only 43 catches this past season, but turned them into 951 yards and eight touchdowns on 22.1 yards per catch. Walter Football mocked him to the Rams in the second round (No. 37) of a recent mock draft. Source: Charleston Gazette-Mail

West Virginia redshirt sophomore WR Shelton Gibson had three catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win at Iowa State. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound Gibson has a mere 40 catches through 11 games, but the big-play maven has converted them into 927 yards and eight touchdowns. The Mountaineers close out the regular season versus Baylor next week.

West Virginia redshirt sophomore WR Shelton Gibson caught three passes for 104 yards in Saturday's 21-20 victory over Kansas State. Gibson is going to struggle to get out of bed tomorrow morning. After a big hit on a kickoff return in the first half, he was tended to on the field. He returned quickly. On a 52-yard reception from Skyler Howard later on, Gibson got his helmet ripped off. The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder has gone over 100 yards receiving in three straight games.