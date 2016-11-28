Player Page

Shelton Gibson | Wide Receiver

Team: West Virginia Mountaineers
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 188

West Virginia redshirt sophomore WR Shelton Gibson declared for the NFL Draft.
Gibson indicated that he had received "favorable feedback from the NFL," but we haven't heard what he was told. Gibson is gifted, but raw and unrefined. The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder is a burner who can take the top off of defenses, but he ran a limited route tree in college and will have to rely on his pro coaches to teach him the finer points of the position. For those reasons, we would have advised him to return to school (though Gibson may have felt compelled to jump into this weak crop of receivers). He had only 43 catches this past season, but turned them into 951 yards and eight touchdowns on 22.1 yards per catch. Walter Football mocked him to the Rams in the second round (No. 37) of a recent mock draft. Jan 11 - 1:43 PM
