Derrius Guice | Running Back Team: LSU Tigers Age / DOB: (19) / 6/21/1997 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 216

Latest News Recent News

LSU sophomore RB Derrius Guice rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in the school's 29-9 win over Louisville. Guice added another touchdown as a receiver as well as a technical knockout of the LSU kicker at the end of a return. Guice is the real deal and has been all year in relief of Leonard Fournette. He enters the 2017 season as the nation's top running back. He averages over eight yards per carry so far in his career and tagged on a 70 yard carry in this contest.

LSU sophomore RB Derrius Guice rushed for 285 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries in the school's 54-33 stomping of Texas A&M. Each time Guice has filled in for Leonard Fournette, who sat out this game, we have said Guice is one of the most talented running backs in the country. He will be able to show that in a full-time role next season. Guice went over 1,000 rushing yards on the season thanks to this contest.

LSU sophomore RB Derrius Guice figures to start against Texas A&M on Thursday with junior RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) out. The 5-foot-11, 216-pound sophomore leads the Tigers with 964 rushing yards and 10 scores on 120 carries for an 8.0 ypc average. Fournette reportedly didn't travel to College Station because of his ankle injury. Source: New Orleans Time Picayune