Derrius Guice | Running Back

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 6/21/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 216

Latest News

Recent News

LSU sophomore RB Derrius Guice rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in the school's 29-9 win over Louisville.
Guice added another touchdown as a receiver as well as a technical knockout of the LSU kicker at the end of a return. Guice is the real deal and has been all year in relief of Leonard Fournette. He enters the 2017 season as the nation's top running back. He averages over eight yards per carry so far in his career and tagged on a 70 yard carry in this contest. Dec 31 - 2:39 PM
