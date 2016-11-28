Welcome,
Mike McGlinchey | Tackle
Team:
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 310
Latest News
Recent News
Notre Dame redshirt senior T Mike McGlinchey received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft advisory board over the winter before electing to return to campus.
McGlinchey and offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who both spurned the NFL to return to South Bend in 2017, were each listed as first-rounders in Thor Nystrom's too-early 2018 mock draft. Their return gives Notre Dame one of the nation's best offensive lines. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound McGlinchey was named a 3rd-team AP All-American last season.
May 5 - 1:07 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
Notre Dame redshirt junior T Mike McGlinchey indicated that he will return for the 2017 season.
Nobody would blame McGlinchey for jumping to the draft after this debacle of a 4-8 season Notre Dame has offered forth to the world, but the 6-foot-7, 310-pounder explained in October that he still feels there is much room for improvement in his game before he is ready for the NFL stage. Said McGlinchey, "I have 19 games left here, and that's what I fully intend to take on. I have a lot left to learn. I'm not ready to go anywhere."
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Redshirt junior T Mike McGlinchey, senior DL Isaac Rochell and senior LB James Onwualu were named captains for Notre Dame this season.
McGlinchey is viewed as one of the top tackles in the nation, a title held by former Notre Dame tackle Ronnie Stanley last year. Notre Dame has plenty of talent, especially coming back from injury. They should be a national title contender.
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Source:
Matt Fortuna on Twitter
Notre Dame redshirt sophomore T Mike McGlinchey boasts a "long reach and impressive athleticism," notes Sports on Earth's Matt Brown.
He played in all 13 games last year, but most of his work came on special teams. McGlinchey, a four-star recruit in 2013, made his first career start at RT versus LSU in the Music City Bowl. He "now appears set to be a key piece of the puzzle as the right tackle opposite star left tackle Ronnie Stanley," wrote Brown. "He'll actually be protecting the quarterback's blind side, as Malik Zaire is a lefty."
Thu, Jul 23, 2015 05:52:00 PM
Source:
Sports on Earth
T McGlinchey received Rd. 1 grade from NFL
May 5 - 1:07 PM
Mike McGlinchey plans on returning in 2017
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 07:08:00 PM
McGlinchey, two others, named ND captains
Thu, Aug 25, 2016 11:48:00 AM
T McGlinchey should excel as a starter
Thu, Jul 23, 2015 05:52:00 PM
More Mike McGlinchey Player News
