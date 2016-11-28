Mike McGlinchey | Tackle

Player Page

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 310

Notre Dame redshirt senior T Mike McGlinchey received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft advisory board over the winter before electing to return to campus.
McGlinchey and offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who both spurned the NFL to return to South Bend in 2017, were each listed as first-rounders in Thor Nystrom's too-early 2018 mock draft. Their return gives Notre Dame one of the nation's best offensive lines. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound McGlinchey was named a 3rd-team AP All-American last season. May 5 - 1:07 PM
Source: CBS Sports
