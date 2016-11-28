Mike McGlinchey | Tackle Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 310

Notre Dame redshirt senior T Mike McGlinchey received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft advisory board over the winter before electing to return to campus. McGlinchey and offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who both spurned the NFL to return to South Bend in 2017, were each listed as first-rounders in Thor Nystrom's too-early 2018 mock draft. Their return gives Notre Dame one of the nation's best offensive lines. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound McGlinchey was named a 3rd-team AP All-American last season. Source: CBS Sports

Notre Dame redshirt junior T Mike McGlinchey indicated that he will return for the 2017 season. Nobody would blame McGlinchey for jumping to the draft after this debacle of a 4-8 season Notre Dame has offered forth to the world, but the 6-foot-7, 310-pounder explained in October that he still feels there is much room for improvement in his game before he is ready for the NFL stage. Said McGlinchey, "I have 19 games left here, and that's what I fully intend to take on. I have a lot left to learn. I'm not ready to go anywhere." Source: NFL.com

Redshirt junior T Mike McGlinchey, senior DL Isaac Rochell and senior LB James Onwualu were named captains for Notre Dame this season. McGlinchey is viewed as one of the top tackles in the nation, a title held by former Notre Dame tackle Ronnie Stanley last year. Notre Dame has plenty of talent, especially coming back from injury. They should be a national title contender. Source: Matt Fortuna on Twitter