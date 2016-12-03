Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
P.J. Walker | Quarterback
Team:
Temple Owls
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 2/26/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Temple QB P.J. Walker visited the Packers, Bills and Giants, according to Aaron Wilson.
Walker has his fans in the draft community despite not attending an all star game and producing an overall quiet process. Walker will likely be viewed as a late round prospect or undrafted free agent, similar to Trevor Siemian coming out of Northwestern.
Apr 17 - 8:35 AM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
Temple senior QB P.J. Walker (leg) went 16-of-25 for 199 yards and two touchdown passes in a 34-10 win over Navy in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday.
Walker was in a walking boot earlier this week, but he didn't look any worse for the wear today. Temple, which lost to Houston in last year's AAC Championship game, saw things go down a little differently this time around, mostly because of their superb defense. The 10-3 Owls will learn which bowl they're headed to on Sunday.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:01:00 PM
Temple HC Matt Rhule indicated that senior QB P.J. Walker (leg) will start against Navy in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday.
Walker sported a walking boot earlier in the practice week, but barring an unforeseen setback, he should be able to play on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound gunslinger has thrown for an even 2,700 yards with an 18/12 TD/INT ratio in 12 games this season.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 07:24:00 PM
Source:
Marc Narducci on Twitter
Temple senior QB P.J. Walker (leg) expects to be able to play in Saturday's AAC Championship game against Navy.
Walker was in a walking boot following Tuesday's practice, but barring an unforeseen setback with his health, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior should be ready to roll for Saturday's title game. He appeared in all 12 regular-season contests this year, throwing for 2,700 yards with an 18/12 TD/INT ratio.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 01:46:00 PM
Source:
Ryan Wallen on Twitter
Temple QB P.J. Walker visits three teams
Apr 17 - 8:35 AM
QB Walker (leg) throws 2 TDs in blowout win
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:01:00 PM
Owls WR Walker (leg) will start against Navy
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 07:24:00 PM
P.J. Walker (leg) hopeful to play on Saturday
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 01:46:00 PM
More P.J. Walker Player News
