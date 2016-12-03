P.J. Walker | Quarterback Team: Temple Owls Age / DOB: (22) / 2/26/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 200

Latest News Recent News

Temple QB P.J. Walker visited the Packers, Bills and Giants, according to Aaron Wilson. Walker has his fans in the draft community despite not attending an all star game and producing an overall quiet process. Walker will likely be viewed as a late round prospect or undrafted free agent, similar to Trevor Siemian coming out of Northwestern. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

Temple senior QB P.J. Walker (leg) went 16-of-25 for 199 yards and two touchdown passes in a 34-10 win over Navy in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday. Walker was in a walking boot earlier this week, but he didn't look any worse for the wear today. Temple, which lost to Houston in last year's AAC Championship game, saw things go down a little differently this time around, mostly because of their superb defense. The 10-3 Owls will learn which bowl they're headed to on Sunday.

Temple HC Matt Rhule indicated that senior QB P.J. Walker (leg) will start against Navy in the AAC Championship Game on Saturday. Walker sported a walking boot earlier in the practice week, but barring an unforeseen setback, he should be able to play on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound gunslinger has thrown for an even 2,700 yards with an 18/12 TD/INT ratio in 12 games this season. Source: Marc Narducci on Twitter