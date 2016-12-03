Player Page

P.J. Walker | Quarterback

Team: Temple Owls
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/26/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200

Temple QB P.J. Walker visited the Packers, Bills and Giants, according to Aaron Wilson.
Walker has his fans in the draft community despite not attending an all star game and producing an overall quiet process. Walker will likely be viewed as a late round prospect or undrafted free agent, similar to Trevor Siemian coming out of Northwestern. Apr 17 - 8:35 AM
Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter
