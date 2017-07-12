Player Page

Jacob Eason | Quarterback

Team: Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (19) / 11/17/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 235

Georgia HC Kirby Smart named sophomore QB Jacob Eason the starting quarterback.
But Smart left the door open for a potential challenge from true freshman Jake Fromm next month. Speaking at the SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Smart said: "Eason is our starter coming into the season and Jake Fromm’s got to do something to beat him out." Eason, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in last cycle, was the Bulldogs' starter for most of last year. He struggled at times, leading some to believe that the hyped Fromm could possibly steal his job with a big fall camp. "Will Jake Fromm push Jacob Eason? Yeah, he already has," Smart said. "I think he’s made Jacob respect the game and understand the importance of knowing the ins and outs of every play. Jake does that." For what it's worth, we assume that Eason will retain the job and Fromm will be redshirted. Jul 12 - 1:12 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
