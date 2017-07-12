Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Jacob Eason | Quarterback
Team:
Georgia Bulldogs
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 11/17/1997
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 235
Latest News
Recent News
Georgia HC Kirby Smart named sophomore QB Jacob Eason the starting quarterback.
But Smart left the door open for a potential challenge from true freshman Jake Fromm next month. Speaking at the SEC Media Days on Tuesday, Smart said: "Eason is our starter coming into the season and Jake Fromm’s got to do something to beat him out." Eason, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in last cycle, was the Bulldogs' starter for most of last year. He struggled at times, leading some to believe that the hyped Fromm could possibly steal his job with a big fall camp. "Will Jake Fromm push Jacob Eason? Yeah, he already has," Smart said. "I think he’s made Jacob respect the game and understand the importance of knowing the ins and outs of every play. Jake does that." For what it's worth, we assume that Eason will retain the job and Fromm will be redshirted.
Jul 12 - 1:12 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
SEC Country's Oliver Connolly writes that Georgia sophomore QB Jacob Eason possesses the most arm talent of any quarterback in the conference.
"It’s not only power, Eason has an understanding of how to switch up the trajectory and velocity of throws to different spots on the field. He may be able to rip it as well as anyone in the country, but he doesn’t need to on every play. And he knows that," Connolly writes. There is no denying Eason's talent, but he has been receiving fire this offseason in regards to his passion, with one opposing coach telling Athlon Sports, "I really don't know how much he likes football." Setting aside whether or not he loves the sport to an arbitrary degree, Eason showed plenty of flashes last season while throwing for 2,430 yards with a 16/8 TD/INT ratio.
Jun 15 - 7:16 PM
Source:
SEC Country
An opposing coach told Athlon Sports that Georgia sophomore QB Jacob Eason is "a pretty average quarterback."
"I really don’t know how much he likes football. It’s hard to dispute his talent, and he can make every throw. But when you watch him, he’s not consistent at all," the coach said while speaking to Athlon for their 2017 preview magazine. "He’s a physically gifted as anybody around, but he doesn’t scare you." This past season, the former five-star gunslinger passed for 2,430 yards (55.1% completions) while posting a 16/8 TD/INT ratio. If anybody is to supplant him in August camp, it would be incoming five-star freshman Jacob Fromm, though SEC Country's Shehan Jeyarajah does not see that happening. He wrote in early May that replacing Eason at this juncture would be a "dramatic overreaction."
Jun 3 - 1:33 PM
Source:
Saturday Down South
SEC Country's Shehan Jeyarajah dismissed the notion that Alabama or Georgia would start respective freshman QBs Tua Tagovailoa or Jacob Fromm.
Both Tagovailoa (313 yards, three touchdowns) and Fromm (277 yards, two touchdowns) impressed during their spring games, with those performances immediately sparking a brush fire of speculation that Jalen Hurts and Jacob Eason might end up on the outside looking in with their teams due to some of their shortcomings during their freshman seasons in 2016. Jeyarajah essentially laughed this idea off, writing that "replacing either Eason or Hurts would be a dramatic overreaction." We agree on both fronts, particularly when it comes to Hurts.
May 6 - 2:05 PM
Source:
SEC Country
Eason named starter... but still must win job
Jul 12 - 1:12 PM
UGA QB Jacob Eason has howitzer for arm
Jun 15 - 7:16 PM
Opposing coach pans Georgia QB Eason
Jun 3 - 1:33 PM
Hurts, Eason still entrenched for Bama, Dawgs
May 6 - 2:05 PM
More Jacob Eason Player News
