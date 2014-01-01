J-Shun Harris | Wide Receiver

Rough, rough break for a player with a long history of them. Harris (5'8/170) has suffered season-ending ACL injuries in each of the past two seasons, last year during preseason camp and in 2015 during the summer. Only during his true freshman campaign in 2014 did Harris make it through a season without injury.

Indiana redshirt junior WR J-Shun Harris will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Harris (5'8/170) left Saturday's tilt against Penn State in the first quarter. He tore his ACL in both 2015 and 2016, but it appears he'll be ready to go for the Hoosiers as the slot-receiver.

Indiana redshirt junior WR J-Shun Harris (undisclosed) left for the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Penn State.

No word as of yet as to what Harris is dealing with on the health front. Given that he tore his ACL in both 2015 and 2016, this is one worth monitoring. We'll pass along an update when available.