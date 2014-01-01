Player Page

J-Shun Harris | Wide Receiver

Team: Indiana Hoosiers
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 170

Latest News

Recent News

Indiana redshirt junior WR J-Shun Harris will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
Rough, rough break for a player with a long history of them. Harris (5'8/170) has suffered season-ending ACL injuries in each of the past two seasons, last year during preseason camp and in 2015 during the summer. Only during his true freshman campaign in 2014 did Harris make it through a season without injury. Oct 30 - 12:49 PM
Source: Zach Osterman on Twitter
More J-Shun Harris Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 