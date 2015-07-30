Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Kershaw (back) likely to miss 4-6 wks
Cubs activate RHP Hendricks for Monday start
Addison Russell out of Monday's lineup
Willson Contreras powers Cubs past Cardinals
Matt Carpenter leaves game with tight quad
Clayton Kershaw heading to disabled list
Kenley Jansen blows first save of the season
Didi Gregorius socks pair of solo homers
Mark Reynolds launches pair of homers in rout
Red Sox to promote Devers to play third base
Trumbo homers, doubles as O's beat Astros
Merrifield clubs two homers to lead Royals
T.J. Simmons | Linebacker
Team:
Indiana Hoosiers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 10/24/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 233
Latest News
Recent News
Indiana redshirt senior ILB T.J. Simmons (knee) received a medical hardship waiver for the 2017 season.
"He did everything that he could to get himself back from his knee injury," said HC Tom Allen, "but he was unable to reach a place where he could consistently play. T.J. is excited about his new role as a student assistant coach in the weight room and on the field." Prior to being way laid by the aforementioned knee injury which prevented him from playing last season, the 6-foot-1, 233-pound Simmons had turned in back-to-back 75-tackle seasons in 2014 and 2015.
Jul 24 - 12:44 PM
Source:
Land of 10
Indiana junior ILB T.J. Simmons "is slightly undersized but explosive and stands out in pursuit," notes TFY Draft Insider Tony Pauline.
"He’s a scheme-specific player but has a good amount of next level potential," Pauline wrote. The Hoosiers' interior linebacker (6-foot-1, 233 pounds) enters the year with a fourth-round grade, at least in the estimation of this writer.
Thu, Jul 30, 2015 05:22:00 PM
Source:
TFY Draft Insider
Indiana LB Simmons done for his career
Jul 24 - 12:44 PM
ILB Simmons isn't big, but he's explosive
Thu, Jul 30, 2015 05:22:00 PM
More T.J. Simmons Player News
