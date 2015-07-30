T.J. Simmons | Linebacker

Indiana redshirt senior ILB T.J. Simmons (knee) received a medical hardship waiver for the 2017 season.

"He did everything that he could to get himself back from his knee injury," said HC Tom Allen, "but he was unable to reach a place where he could consistently play. T.J. is excited about his new role as a student assistant coach in the weight room and on the field." Prior to being way laid by the aforementioned knee injury which prevented him from playing last season, the 6-foot-1, 233-pound Simmons had turned in back-to-back 75-tackle seasons in 2014 and 2015.