Wayne Gallman | Running Back

Team: Clemson Tigers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 205

Latest News

Clemson redshirt junior RB Wayne Gallman says the Tigers' staff has told him that NFL scouts project him as a Day 2 draft pick.
Gallman, expected to declare for the NFL following Monday's title game, hasn't filed for NFL Draft Advisory Committee feedback. He isn't lacking confidence in his standing. "I think I am (a top-three back in the Draft). Basically, it's the type of back I am, what I can provide for an offense," Gallman said. "At Clemson, they've managed how much I've run the ball. I haven't run the ball this year that much. But in pass protection, I think I've gotten way better in that. I think I'm an all-around back." Gallman wants to run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He once ran a 4.38 during Clemson testing. Jan 9 - 2:49 PM
Source: NFL.com
