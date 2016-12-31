Wayne Gallman | Running Back Team: Clemson Tigers Age / DOB: (23) / 1/1/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 205

Latest News Recent News

Clemson redshirt junior RB Wayne Gallman says the Tigers' staff has told him that NFL scouts project him as a Day 2 draft pick. Gallman, expected to declare for the NFL following Monday's title game, hasn't filed for NFL Draft Advisory Committee feedback. He isn't lacking confidence in his standing. "I think I am (a top-three back in the Draft). Basically, it's the type of back I am, what I can provide for an offense," Gallman said. "At Clemson, they've managed how much I've run the ball. I haven't run the ball this year that much. But in pass protection, I think I've gotten way better in that. I think I'm an all-around back." Gallman wants to run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He once ran a 4.38 during Clemson testing. Source: NFL.com

An AFC East area scout who spoke with NFL Media's Lance Zierlein offered high praise for Clemson redshirt junior RB Wayne Gallman's strength. "A lot of backs do some pretty things with their footwork and it gets people excited and then you find out they aren't tough enough," the scout said. "Give me a guy who can bang like Gallman and let the coaches put him in position to succeed." The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has been somewhat down in his statistical output this season, having posted 1,087 yards and 16 touchdowns in 14 games (he rushed for 1,514 yards in 14 games last season), but that doesn't seem to concern the scouting community much. NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah has called Gallman one of his "favorite backs to study" due to his ability to keep his head in the game, his blocking and his hard-nosed running style. Following his performance against Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship Game, Jeremiah wrote that "scouts in attendance believe he's ideally suited for the NFL." Source: NFL.com

Clemson redshirt junior RB Wayne Gallman rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in Saturday's 31-0 win over Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Gallman ran hard and gained the tough yards on Saturday, picking his way to a 4.7 YPC average. His touchdown put a cherry on top of Clemson's sundae, as it provided the final margin from seven yards out with 8:51 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is up to 1,087 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns through 14 games. He will now the happy task of running into Alabama's iron-forged defense in the National Championship Game.